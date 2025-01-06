Danish king changes 500-year-old coat of arms amid growing row with Trump over Greenland

Danish king changes coat of arms amid growing row with Trump over Greenland. Picture: alamy / handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King of Denmark has changed the royal coat of arms in a bid to more prominently feature Greenland and the Faroe Islands – a move that many view as warning shot to Donald Trump.

The shock re-design follows a heated exchange of words between Trump and King Frederik, after the President-elect renewed his previously unsuccessful call for the US to buy Greenland from Denmark.

In an announcement on Christmas Eve, Trump tagged the ambassador to Denmark, writing: "For purposes of national security and freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

Now, the Danish leader has changed the design for the royal coat of arms - one that has stood for more than 500 years.

The updated design shows the crowns removed and replaced with a polar bear and ram - animals that symbolise Greenland and the Faroe Islands respectively.

It comes less than a year after succeeding his mother, Queen Margrethe, after she stood down as ruler on New Year’s Eve 2023.

After coming to power, he outlined his intent to keep the autonomous territory within the kingdom of Denmark.

Greenland, the world's largest island, sits between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans. It is 80% covered by an ice sheet and is home to a large US military base.

It gained home rule from Denmark in 1979 and its head of government, Mute Bourup Egede, suggested that Mr Trump's latest calls for US control would be as meaningless as those made in his first term.

It comes just just hours after reinforcing his suggestion that Canada become the 51st US state after Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced his departure from the role.

Trump had suggested he be appointed as "governor" of the "Great State of Canada".

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP). Picture: Alamy

Taking to social media following the announcement, Trump said the merger would mean Canada would no longer need U.S. help to “stay afloat.”

The row over Greenland follows comments made by the Greenlandic prime minister, Múte Egede, who accused Denmark of genocide in response to investigations of a forced contraceptive scandal that took place during the 1960s and 1970s.

In his new year’s address, he called for Greenlandic independence, calling for the “shackles of the colonial era” to be removed.