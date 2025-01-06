Breaking News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns after nine years in office

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned amid mounting pressure from within his governing Liberal Party.

Mr Trudeau - who has become deeply unpopular over a range of issues, including the soaring cost of food and housing - has kept publicly quiet in recent weeks, despite intensifying pressure for him to step down after the abrupt resignation of his finance minister on December 16.

Initially hailed as a fresh new face in Canadian politics when he took office in 2015, he has become widely unpopular in recent years.

Speaking in Ottawa on Monday, the 53-year-old confirmed he would be leaving office after his party decides on a new leader.

"Over the holidays. I've also had a chance to reflect and have had long talks with my family about our future," he said.

"I intend to resign as party leader as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process."

Because Mr Trudeau's Liberals do not hold an outright majority in Parliament, they have for years depended on the support of the NDP to pass legislation and stay in power.

But that support has vanished - NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made clear last month the NDP will vote to bring down the government. The other opposition parties have said the same.

This is a breaking story, more follows...