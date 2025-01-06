Kamala Harris formally certifies Donald Trump's election victory

Donald Trump's election victory formally certified by Kamala Harris. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump's election victory has been formally certified by democratic rival Kamala Harris.

The outgoing vice president presided over the certification of Donald Trump's victory on Monday, described her role in the certification a "sacred obligation".

It comes four years after Trump supporters marched on Capitol Hill following the president-elect's claims of a rigged election.

The 78-year-old Republican's supporters were seen to deny Joe Biden's election win in 2021, with the 2025 event passing without incident.

The riots on Capitol Hill in 2021 resulted in the deaths of five people.

Vice President Kamala Harris reads the results as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listens during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes, affirming President-elect Donald Trump's victory. Picture: Alamy

Harris, who is House Speaker, announced: “The state of the vote for the president of the United States as delivered to the president of the Senate is as follows: the whole number of the electors appointed to vote for president of the United States is 538.

"Within that whole number, the majority is 270. The votes for president of the United States are as follows: Donald J Trump of the state of Florida has received 312 votes,” Harris declared.

Moments later, loud applause broke out from Republicans.

“Kamala D Harris of the State of California has received 226 votes,” she added, with cheers ringing out from Democrats.

In a video messaged posted early on Monday, Ms Harris said: "As we have seen, our democracy can be fragile."

Adding: "And it is up to each of us to stand up for our most cherished principles."

Mr Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social to say: "Congress certifies our great election victory today - a big moment in history. MAGA!"

The four year anniversary of the 'Stop The Steal' rally held on January 6, 2021 in support of President Donald Trump that turned into the riot that became known as The Insurrection at The Capitol in Washington, DC. Picture: Alamy

It comes as it was announced that US President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced on January 10 in the New York hush money case.

A US judge has ordered former president Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10 in the New York hush money case, upholding his guilty verdict.

The sentencing will take place just over a week before his inauguration on January 20.

Trump is set to take office on January 20 as the first former president to be convicted of a crime and the first convicted criminal to be elected to the office.