Major incident declared as 17 people rescued from flooded homes and stranded cars in one area amid 173 flood warnings

A major incident has been declared by the fire service in Leicestershire. Picture: Getty/MetOffice/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A major incident has been declared across Leicestershire and Rutland due to widespread flooding after snow and heavy rain.

Leicestershire Fire & Rescue Service said it had received over 200 calls since this morning and 17 people have been rescued so far.

Crews are attending incidents involving stranded vehicles, flooded homes, and rising water levels, the service added.

They added that due to the continuation of cold wet weather causing hazardous conditions across the county, they have asked people to "avoid non-essential travel, and to not attempt to drive through flood water".

Across the UK, the Environment Agency issued 166 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 299 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, across England as of 8am on Monday.

At the same point, National Resources Wales had issued three flood warnings and 34 flood alerts.

Hundreds of schools have also been shut today because of the weather with road, rail and air travel also disrupted.

Fresh warnings for snow and ice will come in for most of the UK later.

🚨 Major Incident Declared



Severe flooding across the region ⬇️



📲 Over 200 emergency calls received

🚒 17 people rescued so far

⚠️ Crews are attending incidents involving stranded vehicles, flooded homes, and rising water levels.



Judi Beresford, Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer said, "Flooding poses a serious risk to lives and property, and we urge everyone to take these warnings seriously.

"Our Control room and crews are working tirelessly to assist those in need and to keep people safe.

"We are working with our partners to reduce the impact of this major incident and ask the public to avoid flooded routes when travelling and never to enter floodwater"

A person carries a dog as they wade through flood water outside houses in Melton Mowbray. Picture: Getty

A car passes through flood waters in Yalding, Kent. Picture: Alamy

Aerial view of Little Venice Country Park submerged in floodwater. Picture: Getty

Flooding has forced the closure of all railway lines between Derby and both Nottingham and East Midlands Parkway. This is affecting CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway services.

The operators are also disrupted by flooding closing all lines between Peterborough and Leicester.

Southeastern trains are unable to run from Ramsgate or Margate towards London via Canterbury West because of a fallen tree.

Flooding near Hooton, Cheshire, means Merseyrail's Chester services are suspended while Ellesmere Port services will run as far as Hooton.

People rescued from flooded car amid flooding in Leicester

Manchester Airport said its runways have reopened after being closed because of severe weather.

The airport said in a statement: "Our runways are now open but, as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays.

"Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today."

Several cars almost submerged in Bottesford, #Leicestershire as the recent heavy rain causes #flooding and #disruption across the East Midlands. pic.twitter.com/TQ8aqWdUTM — Natasha (@NatashaTurney) January 6, 2025

If you are experiencing flooding at your property, take the following steps

Implement your flood action plan

Keep every person and animal safe

Move any important documents upstairs to a first-floor

Sandbags may be provided by your local council; in the event this is not the case, a local builder's yard can normally help

Turn off electricity, gas, and water

Take photos of any flood damage

Sign up for free flood alerts in your local area, if you haven't already

Contact your insurance provider who can help you further

Check on vulnerable neighbours and see if they require further assistance