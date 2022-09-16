'It meant so much to sing God Save the Queen': Tearful David Beckham joins thousands in massive queue for late monarch

Beckham appeared emotional at the Queen's lying-in-state. Picture: Getty/Avalon

By Will Taylor

Football legend David Beckham appeared teary-eyed as he joined hundreds of thousands to queue for the Queen on Friday.

The ex-England ace was spotted in the snaking queue at Victoria Gardens, just next to Parliament, as he waited to pay his respects to the late monarch.

He was later seen appearing emotional once in Westminster Hall and passed her coffin, wiping his face as he waited to file alongside members of the public.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder grinned as he was approached by the press when journalists spotted him near the head of the 10 mile-long line.

Beckham, dressed in a suit and a flat cap, told ITV News: "Every time that we stood there when we wore those Three Lion shirts and I had my armband and we sang God Save Our Queen, that was something that meant so much to us.

"Every time that we did it, it was something special.

"So this day was always going to be difficult, and it's difficult for the nation, it's difficult for everyone around the world, because I think everyone is feeling it, and our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today.

David Beckham was spotted among the mourners. Picture: Avalon

"Because it's special to be here, to celebrate, and to hear the different stories that people have to say."

He said he had arrived at 2am and believed it would be quiet but “I was wrong”, and when asked about most special moment with the late monarch, he said: "Probably the most special moment for me was when I received my OBE.

"To receive my OBE, I took my grandparents with me, who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the royal family, and obviously I had my wife there as well.

"To step up, to get my honour, but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk, I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around Her Majesty.

"Because we can all see with the love that has been shown, how special she is and how special she was and the legacy that she leaves behind.

"It's a sad day, but it's a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she's left."

The Queen is lying in state at Westminster Hall. Picture: Getty

Beckham was close to visiting her as he queued in Victoria Gardens – way ahead of the thousands packed in the 10-mile long queue to Southwark Park.

The queue has been blocked off temporarily because so many people have arrived to pay their respects to the Queen.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and sport apologised in an update warning that it would have to close as it had reached its maximum capacity.

They said Southwark Park, the start point of the queue, was full and told well-wishers to come back later on, telling them to wait at least six hours before coming back this morning.