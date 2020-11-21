David Cameron and Tony Blair warn against proposed foreign aid cuts

21 November 2020, 10:49

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to reduce the UK's commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on overseas aid to 0.5%
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to reduce the UK's commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on overseas aid to 0.5%. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Former prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair have warned against proposals to cut foreign aid, calling it a "strategic mistake".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to reduce the UK's commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on overseas aid to 0.5%.

The drop will account for more than £4billion based on last year's income of £2.17trillion.

READ MORE: Met Commissioner: 'I have no interest in interrupting family Christmas dinners'

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mr Cameron said: "Abandoning the 0.7% target for aid would be a moral, strategic and political mistake. Moral, because we should be keeping our promises to the world’s poorest. A strategic error, because we would be signalling retreat from one of the UK’s vital acts of global leadership.

“And a political mistake because the UK is about to chair the G7 and important climate change negotiations. I hope the PM will stick to his clear manifesto promise, maintain UK leadership and save lives.”

The proposals come as coronavirus lockdown has put a strain on public finances with the government spending billions in an attempt to keep the economy running and racking up record amounts of debt.

Mr Blair said foreign aid was a British achievement that saved millions of lives in Africa by reducing HIV and malaria.

He told the paper: "This has been a great British soft power achievement. It isn't about charity. It's enlightened self-interest. Neither the challenge of climate or coronavirus can be met without Africa.

"Nor can those of extremism and uncontrolled immigration. To change it is a profound strategic mistake."

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon 'utterly scunnered' by new Covid restrictions imposed to ease Xmas

Both of the former Prime Ministers warned the cut in funding risked alienating the US president-elect Joe Biden ahead of the G7 summit which is due to be held in the UK in 2021.

Mr Sunak will set out the nation's finances at the Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) on Wednesday and is expected to publish a bleak outlook for the economy which is the largest downgrade in economic performance and public finances since the Second World War.

The World Bank forecasts that 100million more people will be pushed into poverty as a result of the pandemic.

Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell said: "Any minister will tell you that no budget can withstand a 30 per cut without major impacts.

"I was responsible for this budget in Whitehall, and there is no doubt that this decision will lead to tens of thousands of otherwise preventable deaths – perhaps as many as 100,000, mainly children, whose lives would have been saved by UK aid."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

People wearing masks in Hong Kong

Air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong postponed

Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life

Japan hits third-straight day of record coronavirus cases

Fans at a baseball game in Seoul, South Korea

Coronavirus cases rise in South Korea after restrictions were eased
US President-elect Joe Biden

Biden could announce cabinet picks as soon as next week

Brazil Supermarket Death

Death on eve of Brazil’s Black Consciousness Day sparks fury

Mall Incident Wisconsin

Eight injured in Wisconsin mall shooting as police search for suspect

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

How does the Oxford vaccine work and what are the trial results so far?
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does lockdown 2 end in England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel

Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel
Sadiq Khan: A lot of life replicates The Thick of It with aggressive people in power

Sadiq Khan: A lot of life replicates The Thick of It with aggressive people in power
'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'

'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'
A former adviser to the Home Secretary denied the allegations

'I never heard her raise her voice'- Former Priti Patel adviser denies bullying allegations
Dame Cressida Dick paid tribute to Sgt Matt Ratana

Met chief pays tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana and issues more officers with search wands
The caller was speaking to LBC after Boris Johnson announced a £16.5bn budget boost

'There is always money for war' - History teacher speaks about defence budget boost

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London