Thousands sign petition calling for Raith Rovers to axe David Goodwillie after outrage

2 February 2022, 15:11 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 15:22

Thousands signed a petition opposing Raith Rovers' capture of David Goodwillie
Thousands signed a petition opposing Raith Rovers' capture of David Goodwillie. Picture: Alamy
Gina Davidson

By Gina Davidson

A petition demanding Raith Rovers axe footballer David Goodwillie from their squad has reached more than 3,500 signatures.

The Scottish club has been sharply criticised - and lost a famous key sponsor - over the signing of the striker, who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court and ordered to pay damages.

A petition from the Fife Free Press newspaper said the Kirkcaldy outfit can no longer call itself a "while expecting fans to cheer for a man ruled to be a rapist wearing the club's colours".

The online petition said: "This brings a stain on the character of the club and shame to the supporters who have followed the club throughout its rich history.

"Already fans and sponsors are withdrawing their support for the club. We want Goodwillie axed from the club, but that's not all.

"Until this signing, Raith Rovers was and had always been first and foremost a family club.

Read more: Crime author Val McDermid cuts ties with Raith Rovers over David Goodwillie signing

"In order to return the club to those ideals we want to see it work in close harmony with rape and domestic abuse charities to improve the culture and once more make Stark's Park a ground families can proudly take their families to."

David Goodwillie, who transferred from lower league team Clyde, was spotted sitting dejected in the stands at last night's Raith Rovers game against Queen of the South. The away team wore a pink kit to back the White Ribbon campaign, which strives to end violence against women.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown waded into the furore over Goodwillie, a footballer who was ruled to have raped a woman in a 2017 civil case.

The former Labour leader, who for ten years represented Kirkcaldy, says he cannot support his local club's decision to sign the striker.

His comments come a day after a storm blew up over the club's decision which resulted in it losing its major sponsor, the leading crime writer Val McDermid, and the captain of its women's team Tyler Rattray.

A fundraiser has also been launched by Raith Rovers fans, which has raised nearly £1,500 for Rape Crisis Scotland.

Gordon Brown spoke out over David Goodwillie
Gordon Brown spoke out over David Goodwillie. Picture: Alamy

Mr Brown said while he had always supported the Fife club he had told them that he "cannot support this signing" adding: "I condemn rape and all violence against women."

He also called on the Scottish Football Association to act. "Because of the number of recent examples across football, I urge the football authorities to set out a policy to address cases of violence like this."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also made her feelings plain on the matter, spoke of her support for those who have cut ties with the club and criticising a Raith Rovers statement saying its focus was on Goodwillie's footballing ability.

"That really illustrates the distance we've still got to go as a society if our rhetoric about zero tolerance of sexual violence, violence against women, is to be a reality. Being a football player, it's not an ordinary job," she said.

"Football players are role models. And football clubs have a responsibility to make sure that they are positive role models for the wee boys and the wee girls who look up to them."

North east Fife MSP, and former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie told LBC News today that the club was "tone deaf" in its decision to ignore the stance of fans.

Despite the backlash the club is standing by its signing. It released a statement which said that while the management team was "familiar with David's career and background" its focus was on his "footballing ability".

"That is our foremost consideration, and we believe that he will strengthen the Raith Rovers playing squad.

"Please be assured that as a community football club we fully acknowledge this signing has divided opinion amongst our loyal fans and commercial stakeholders; We aim to rebuild that trust."

