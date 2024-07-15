Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterates call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza

15 July 2024, 19:15

David Lammy has called for a ceasefire on a trip to Israel
David Lammy has called for a ceasefire on a trip to Israel. Picture: Alamy/FCDO

By Kit Heren

David Lammy has restated the British government's call for an urgent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Foreign Secretary also called for a rapid increase in the aid that is coming into Gaza, during his first visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories since entering government.

His visit comes after new Prime Minister Keir Starmer contacted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to tell him of the “clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians".

Mr Lammy, who met with political leaders and families of hostages held in Gaza, said on Monday: "I hope that we see a hostage deal emerge in the coming days."

Speaking alongside Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the Foreign Secretary said: "I am using all diplomatic efforts, indeed last week with the G7 nations and particularly with (US secretary of state Antony Blinken) Tony Blinken, pressing for that hostage deal.

Read more: UK could recognise Palestine as independent state even if US or Israel does not, Keir Starmer suggests

Read more: Starmer says recognition of Palestine is an 'undeniable right' in call with territory's president Abbas

"And I hope too that we see a ceasefire soon and we bring an alleviation to the suffering and the intolerable loss of life that we're now seeing also in Gaza."

Photos shared on social media showed Mr Lammy embracing and shaking hands with the families of hostages.

The Foreign Office said in a statement: "In the West Bank @DavidLammy met Palestinian community members, where he heard the impact on communities suffering from settler violence and settlement expansion.

"Settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and harm prospects for a two-state solution."

In meetings on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mr Lammy made the case for working towards a two-state solution to the conflict.

In his meeting with Mr Mustafa, the Cabinet minister "reiterated commitment to an irreversible pathway towards a 2SS (two-state solution), and that the UK would push for peace and stability," the British Consulate in Jerusalem said in a statement on X.

Mr Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham, also announced that the UK will provide another £5.5 million this year to UK-Med to fund its work in Gaza.

The medical aid charity sends experienced humanitarian medics, including those working in the NHS, to crisis-hit regions. The funding will be used to support the ongoing work of its field hospitals and the emergency department at Nasser Hospital.

The conflict in Gaza has proved a thorn in Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's side since it began in October, with several senior Labour figures facing challenges at the general election from Independent candidates amid discontent with the party's position on the war.

