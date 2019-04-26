22 Debenhams Stores To Close With 1200 Jobs At Risk

26 April 2019, 13:04 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 14:32

Debenhams has announced the first 22 stores to close across the UK.
Debenhams has announced the first 22 stores to close across the UK. Picture: PA

Debenhams bosses have announced that 22 stores are set to close after Christmas 2019 as part of an effort to keep the department store chain on a stable financial footing.

Stores across the UK will close with announcements of further closures expected.

Debenhams say the move will affect 1200 people and the business will try to redeploy as many of them as possible.

The 106-year-old company faced financial woes with lenders taking control of the business after buying it out of administration.

Debenhams Executive Chairman Terry Duddy attributed financial difficulties to issues facing the high street describing it as a much-changed retail environment.

"Our priority is to save as many stores and as many jobs as we can, while making the business fit for the future," Mr Duddy said.

Stores expected to close in 2020:

Altrincham
Ashford
Birmingham Fort
Canterbury
Chatham
Eastbourne
Folkestone
Great Yarmouth
Guildford
Kirkcaldy
Orpington
Slough
Southport
Southsea
Staines
Stockton
Walton
Wandsworth
Welwyn Garden City
Wimbledon
Witney
Wolverhampton

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Maria Butina: Russian spy jailed for trying to infiltrate National Rifle Association

Montenegro fined €20,000 over fans' racist chants against England

Jeremy Corbyn snubs Donald Trump state dinner over 'racist and misogynist rhetoric'

Sri Lanka attacks: Explosion as soldiers engage in live shootout with suspects

Bold new look? ASOS sorry for using bulldog clips on dress in sales photo

The News Explained

Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit