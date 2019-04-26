22 Debenhams Stores To Close With 1200 Jobs At Risk

Debenhams has announced the first 22 stores to close across the UK. Picture: PA

Debenhams bosses have announced that 22 stores are set to close after Christmas 2019 as part of an effort to keep the department store chain on a stable financial footing.

Stores across the UK will close with announcements of further closures expected.

Debenhams say the move will affect 1200 people and the business will try to redeploy as many of them as possible.

The 106-year-old company faced financial woes with lenders taking control of the business after buying it out of administration.

Debenhams Executive Chairman Terry Duddy attributed financial difficulties to issues facing the high street describing it as a much-changed retail environment.

"Our priority is to save as many stores and as many jobs as we can, while making the business fit for the future," Mr Duddy said.

Stores expected to close in 2020:

Altrincham

Ashford

Birmingham Fort

Canterbury

Chatham

Eastbourne

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Guildford

Kirkcaldy

Orpington

Slough

Southport

Southsea

Staines

Stockton

Walton

Wandsworth

Welwyn Garden City

Wimbledon

Witney

Wolverhampton