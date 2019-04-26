22 Debenhams Stores To Close With 1200 Jobs At Risk
26 April 2019, 13:04 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 14:32
Debenhams bosses have announced that 22 stores are set to close after Christmas 2019 as part of an effort to keep the department store chain on a stable financial footing.
Stores across the UK will close with announcements of further closures expected.
Debenhams say the move will affect 1200 people and the business will try to redeploy as many of them as possible.
The 106-year-old company faced financial woes with lenders taking control of the business after buying it out of administration.
Debenhams Executive Chairman Terry Duddy attributed financial difficulties to issues facing the high street describing it as a much-changed retail environment.
"Our priority is to save as many stores and as many jobs as we can, while making the business fit for the future," Mr Duddy said.
Stores expected to close in 2020:
Altrincham
Ashford
Birmingham Fort
Canterbury
Chatham
Eastbourne
Folkestone
Great Yarmouth
Guildford
Kirkcaldy
Orpington
Slough
Southport
Southsea
Staines
Stockton
Walton
Wandsworth
Welwyn Garden City
Wimbledon
Witney
Wolverhampton