Democrats creating ‘dignified path for Biden exit’ as US President’s family gather ‘to discuss his future’

Biden headed to Camp David with his family over the weekend. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The Democrats are creating a path for Joe Biden to make a "dignified" exit before November's US election after the President's woeful debate performance last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Biden's performance, which saw him freeze and stumble his way through a debate against Donald Trump, sparked concern among the Democrats.

The US President has made a series of gaffes in recent months, including at D-Day commemorations in France, where he walked off and turned around at inappropriate moments.

Mr Biden's team has said the US President will stand at the November election, insisting he is the "only candidate that can beat Trump".

But there remains significant unease within the Democrat party and among donors about Mr Biden's ability not only as President but as a candidate in the election.

Mr Biden and his family gathered at Camp David over the weekend to discuss his future, which close advisors insist was a pre-planned trip.

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, head to Camp David. Picture: Getty

His family members reportedly urged the President to stay in the race as they discussed firing senior advisors who have expressed concern about his cognitive abilities, the New York Times reported.

While they have acknowledged Mr Biden's poor performance against Trump last Thursday, those closest to the President have stated they believe he can still convince the country he is up to the job.

Read More: Joe Biden given 'one week to stand down' by Democrats despite Barack Obama defending US President

Read More: Joe Biden vows to stay in presidential race as he declares Trump a 'one man crimewave'

This could include holding a press conference or carry out a series of interviews to show he is still in control.

Hunter Biden, the President's son, is said to be one of the strongest voices in encouraging his father to stay in the election campaign.

Joe Biden during his disastrous CNN debate. Picture: Getty

One of the most worrying aspects of Mr Biden's performance on Thursday was his frequent inability to finish sentences. At one point, Mr Biden appeared to lose his train of thought, before freezing and saying: "Look, we have to beat Medicare."

Mr Trump also responded to Mr Biden's muddled response on immigration by saying: "I don't know what he said, I don't think even he knows what he said."

The re-energised President took to the stage in North Carolina after Thursday's disastrous performance, acknowledging the concerns about his age.

“I intend to win this election. When you get knocked down, you get back up,” Mr Biden said, alluding to his debate performance.

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 28, 2024

A number of senior Democrats have come out fighting for Mr Biden since Thursday's disaster, including the former President Barack Obama.

Mr Obama said: "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know.

"But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.

"Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit.

"Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November."