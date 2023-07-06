Detectives accused of bungling original Stephen Lawrence inquiry will not face prosecution

6 July 2023, 14:23

Four ex-Met detectives will not face criminal charges in the bungled Stephen Lawrence inquiry
Four ex-Met detectives will not face criminal charges in the bungled Stephen Lawrence inquiry. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Four retired detectives who ran the first Stephen Lawrence murder investigation will not face criminal prosecution for their actions in the case.

Stephen Lawrence was killed by a gang of five or six racist attackers in southeast London as he made his way home with a friend in April 1993.

Stephen Lawrence who was murdered by a racist gang
Stephen Lawrence who was murdered by a racist gang. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Not much more can be learnt' from Stephen Lawrence case, says police watchdog

Read More: New suspect in Stephen Lawrence case 30 years on as police admit 'too many mistakes' were made in initial investigation

But only two of the murderers have ever been convicted. Gary Dobson and David Norris were jailed for life in 2012 after a trial that relied on tiny traces of forensic evidence.

The CPS had been considering whether or not to charge three former Met superintendents and a former detective inspector with misconduct in public office offences over the failings of the investigation.

The decision comes after the head of the Met said the investigation into the 1993 killing may never progress the original inquiry did "such a bad job".

David Norris
David Norris. Picture: Alamy
Gary Dobson
Gary Dobson. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Stephen Lawrence's dad vows to face son's killers at parole hearings and tells to them to admit guilt over 1993 attack

Sir Mark Rowley, speaking to the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee, admitted errors made by detectives after the murder caused irreparable damage.

Last month a new suspect emerged after two witnesses said a man called Matthew White had confessed to being present during the attack. He died in August 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

A 4x4 ploughed into a primary school in Wimbledon

'Get an ambulance... it has hit the kids': Horror of witnesses after Land Rover ploughs into London school tea party

The Cabinet Office has failed to prevent the release of Boris Johnson's messages in the Covid Inquiry.

Government loses High Court bid to prevent Covid inquiry from seeing Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps and diaries

Russia Ukraine War

Five killed and dozens injured in Russian missile attack on Lviv

Greta Thunberg is to head to court at the end of July.

Greta Thunberg faces jail over charge of ‘disobeying police’ at climate protest as activist given court date

The Cannon of Kandy

Dutch museums to return artefacts looted from Sri Lanka and Indonesia

Weather is set to get hot again this weekend

Heat health alert issues for six regions in England ahead of scorching 30C weekend

South African police officers remove gas cylinders from the site

Three children among 17 people killed in gas leak in South Africa

Revellers in Pamplona

Thousands party in Pamplona as firework blast begins bull-running festival

Hannah Ingram-Moore shared the family photo on Instagram

Captain Tom's daughter shares holiday snap amid backlash over building spa complex 'in hero's name'

Shocking footage shows the moment the pilot loses control

Shocking moment Titan sub spins out of control as passengers panic

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, says president of Belarus

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle

Angela Rayner was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Awful': Chris Pincher should quit as an MP says Angela Rayner, branding Tories a 'disgrace'

Breaking
A major incident has been declared after a Land Rover crashed into a Wimbledon school

Girl dies and children 'critical' after Land Rover ploughs into end-of-term tea party at London school

Demonstrators interrupt Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer

‘Will you just let me finish?’: Teenage environmental protesters disrupt Sir Keir Starmer during keynote speech

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trapped riders on a rollercoaster

Riders trapped upside down for hours on rollercoaster

The Palace of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was raided after his failed insurrection and a series of embarrassing pictures were released

Many faces of Wagner chief Prigozhin: Warlord’s disguises and chilling pictures of his home leaked after Russian raid
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

I look barely 50, says Dalai Lama, as hundreds gather to mark his 88th birthday

The former finance director of OceanGate has claimed she quit the company after CEO Stockton Rush handed her the controls of the doomed Titan submersible.

OceanGate's former finance director quit after CEO Stockton Rush told her to captain ill-fated Titan sub
Neighbours want to take a 'sledgehammer' to controversial spa complex built by Captain Tom Moore's daughter

Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter want to 'take a sledgehammer' to spa complex built in his name
Parliament's standards watchdog has recommended an eight-week suspension for former government whip Chris Pincher

Rishi Sunak faces another byelection as ex-minister Chris Pincher set for eight week suspension over groping claims
Elena Milashina received a brutal beating

Horrific photo shows true extent of beating on Russian journalist Elena Milashina, as she defiantly vows to return
Christine Baumgartner, the estranged wife of Kevin Costner, has been ordered to leave the home they formerly shared by a judge in their divorce case

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ordered to vacate his $145m mansion by the end of the month
Musk vs. Zuckerberg: Meta launches Twitter rival Threads

'Twitter killer' app Threads bags 10m users at launch as Zuckerberg Tweets after 11 years to take swipe at Musk
Weather is set to get hot again this weekend

Summer to return...for some! As Brits set to bask in 30C temperatures this weekend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Nurse May Parsons, who administered the first Covid vaccine, is overcome with emotion during the service marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Nurse who administered historic Covid jab weeps as NHS is honoured at Westminster Abbey on its 75th anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit