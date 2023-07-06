Detectives accused of bungling original Stephen Lawrence inquiry will not face prosecution

Four retired detectives who ran the first Stephen Lawrence murder investigation will not face criminal prosecution for their actions in the case.

Stephen Lawrence was killed by a gang of five or six racist attackers in southeast London as he made his way home with a friend in April 1993.

But only two of the murderers have ever been convicted. Gary Dobson and David Norris were jailed for life in 2012 after a trial that relied on tiny traces of forensic evidence.

The CPS had been considering whether or not to charge three former Met superintendents and a former detective inspector with misconduct in public office offences over the failings of the investigation.

The decision comes after the head of the Met said the investigation into the 1993 killing may never progress the original inquiry did "such a bad job".

Sir Mark Rowley, speaking to the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee, admitted errors made by detectives after the murder caused irreparable damage.

Last month a new suspect emerged after two witnesses said a man called Matthew White had confessed to being present during the attack. He died in August 2021.