Detectives release image of murdered PCSO Julia James to 'jog people’s memory'

An image showing the last clothes worn by murdered PCSO Julia James has been released by detectives. Picture: Kent Police

By Ewan Quayle

Police have released a picture showing the last clothes worn by murdered PCSO Julia James to "help jog people's memory".

The image shows her walking her Jack Russell dog Toby while wearing a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark coloured Wellington style brown boots.

Police say it is the same clothing she wore when she was attacked while taking a walk in Akholt Wood in Snowdown, Kent, on Tuesday 27 April.

Her body was found by members of the public at around 4pm the same day, and a post mortem confirmed she had died of significant head injuries.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area defined by the red lines in the map (pictured) last Tuesday afternoon.

That area is contained by boundaries of the pathways of Spinney Lane to the North, Aylesham Road to the East, Holt Street to the South and Pond Lane to the West.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area defined by the red lines in the map. Picture: Kent Police

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: "We’re hoping that this image of Julia wearing what she wore before her death will help jog people’s memory.

"We want to hear from people who think they saw her walking Toby on that day and we also want to speak to people who were in the area that afternoon.

"Perhaps you were going for a run, walking your own dog, driving through or farming your land. We want to hear from anyone who was in the area or who saw Julia.

"Any and all information is welcomed and our detectives will decide what is relevant to their investigation.

"We’ve had some fantastic support already from the local community and we’re incredibly grateful for their compassion and patience whilst we carry out our enquiries."

Officers will continue to conduct house-to-house enquiries in the Aylesham and Snowdown area, in addition to road checks which began yesterday.

Almost 450 vehicles were stopped between 12.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday alone.

ACC Richards added: "Enquiries continue at pace, as does our very visible presence in the Aylesham and Snowdown areas.

"Whilst we will not be telling people what they can and can’t do, we are urging people to be vigilant and to be aware of their surroundings.

"Work is still underway to establish the motive for Julia’s killing and we’re keen people stay and feel safe."

People with information are being urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526 or submit video footage online.