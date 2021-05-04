PCSO Julia James: Police carry out road checks in hunt for witnesses

4 May 2021, 16:17 | Updated: 4 May 2021, 16:18

Police are hunting for witnesses following the death of PCSO Julia James
Police are hunting for witnesses following the death of PCSO Julia James. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Road checks are being carried out by police investigating the death of PCSO Julia James in the hope of finding more witnesses.

The 53-year-old's body was found in Akholt Wood, close to her home in the village of Snowdown near Dover in Kent, last Tuesday.

Kent Police said checks would be carried out in the area between 12.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday to enable officers to speak to anyone who has not already come forward.

READ MORE: Uncle of killed PCSO makes emotional plea for help finding killer

READ MORE: PCSO Julia James died from 'blunt trauma' to the head, police confirm

Ms James, described as "fiercely loyal" by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

A local police chief has assured the community that "some of the very best detectives in the land" are working to bring her killer to justice.

Her daughter Bethan Coles has asked people to leave candles on their doorsteps on Tuesday evening as a "beautiful nod" to the popular PSCO.

Two police officers lay floral tributes in a park in Aylesham village close to where Ms James was found
Two police officers lay floral tributes in a park in Aylesham village close to where Ms James was found. Picture: PA

In a Facebook post, Ms Coles said: "A number of people have asked about holding a vigil for Mum, and whilst I am so grateful for people wanting to remember her, I am very conscious that any gathering would need to be policed (if it was even allowed).

"I've discussed this with my family and we are in agreement that we would prefer all police resources to be concentrating on the investigation as there is so much work to be done."

Instead, she suggested people wishing to remember her mother should light a candle for her and leave it on their doorstep.

She added: "This would be a beautiful nod to Mum in a way that doesn't intrude on the police investigation."

I’m so grateful for people sharing posts for #justiceforjulia A number of people have asked about holding a vigil for...

Posted by Bethan Coles on Monday, May 3, 2021

A minute's silence in Ms James's memory was observed by officers and staff from across Kent Police at 2.30pm.

Police in Dover have urged members of the public to be "cautious, vigilant and aware of your surroundings" while out and about.

At a press conference on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards declined to rule out that Ms James was killed by a stranger, someone she came across during her work, someone trying to steal her dog, or as part of a sexual assault.

Mr Richards would not comment on any potential murder weapon and also declined to say whether detectives had found signs of a struggle.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Severe Weather Mississippi

Three killed as storms spawn tornadoes across southern US

Parents of children with special educational needs told LBC about the problems they faced

Children with special educational needs six times more likely to be excluded in parts of England
Former Villa player Dalian Atkinson died in 2016

Murder-accused PC 'kicked ex-footballer and overused taser', court hears
Mexico Metro Collapse

23 killed as metro overpass collapses on to road in Mexico City
Mealworms

Food of the future? EU nations put mealworms on the menu

Boris Johnson on the campaign trail in Hartlepool

Hartlepool by-election: All you need to know as Tories receive boost in the polls

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Visiting dying father described as 'a favour', caller tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Visiting my dying father in a care home was described to me as a favour'
UK was 'in danger of running out' of paracetamol - Liz Truss

UK was 'in danger of running out' of paracetamol - Liz Truss

James O'Brien summed up the issue with an analogy

James O'Brien's lifeboat analogy for those who want to rush to leave lockdown
Nick Ferrari quizzed the minister over when Brits can book holidays

Nick Ferrari quizzes minister over when Brits can book holidays
Boris Johnson's announced new trade with India that could create more than 6,000 jobs in the UK

Liz Truss: Leaving EU made signing £1bn India trade deal easier
The Labour leader accused the PM of 'not being straight'

Keir Starmer: Boris is not being straight over Downing Street flat refurb

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London