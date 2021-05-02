Julia James murder: Uncle of killed PCSO makes emotional plea for help finding killer

2 May 2021, 14:16

Police continue to investigate PCSO Julia James' death.
By Joe Cook

The uncle of murdered PCSO Julia James has made an emotional plea for the public to help finding the "monster" who killed his niece.

On Friday, police confirmed that Ms James "died from blunt trauma to the head" but are still trying to establish a motive and do not have any suspects.

The public have been urged to come forward by the police if they have any information in the investigation, which is now being treated as a murder.

In a post on Facebook, Ms James' uncle, Michael Turnbull added his pleas for the public to help, sharing an image of the PCSO and the police phone number for anyone with information.

Police Community Support Officers walk past floral tributes in a park close to where the body of PCSO Julia James was found.
Uncle Michael Turnbull described Julia James as "funny, kind [and] caring".
Paying tribute to his niece he wrote: "I have loved Julia since the day she was born. Julia is a daughter to my lovely sister, a mother to two children... and grandmother...Julia is funny, kind, caring, always saw the good in people and most of all full of love.

"Julia has been taken from us by some worthless cowardly excuse for a human being for no other reason than his own sense of self gratification to justify what he did, leaving behind a family full of broken hearts and sadness."

Mr Turnbull asked the public share the post, adding: "let us find this monster before he can cause more grief to another family".

Police forensic officers near the scene at Akholt Wood, close to the hamlet of Snowdown.
The post comes after a statement from Ms Jame's family, released through the police on Friday, described the PCSO as "fiercely loyal".

"There are no words to adequately describe the void left in our lives by the death of our mum," it added.

"Her loss will be felt by us every moment of every day. She will be so sorely missed. As a family we are trying to understand how we will navigate our lives without her, it seems an impossible task."

Kent Police Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said Julia James was not on duty or in uniform at the time.
Police say they currently have no suspects in the murder investigation.
Ms James’ body was found in Akholt Wood in Snowdown near Dover on Tuesday after she took her dog out for a walk.

Kent Police Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said Ms James was not on duty or in uniform at the time.

Members of the public have been told to be cautious but Mr Richards stressed the murder is being treated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information can contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526 and footage can be submitted at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F07-PO1

