Police probe disturbing TikTok trend where teens storm strangers' homes in viral prank

In a staggering invasion of privacy, the footage shows the boys - believed to be in their teens, with one dressed in what looks to be school uniform - make themselves at home as the shocked homeowner attempts to guide them out of the property. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A disturbing new TikTok trend has seen teenagers storm strangers' homes for social media likes, as police announce an investigation into one specific London incident.

The shocking trend has been highlighted in one video shared widely across social media, which sees three youths walk into a family home - with a toddler visible in the background.

The clip, which looks to be shot in London, is now said to be under investigation by the Met.

Group of men enter random house in disturbing TikTok trend

The now-deleted footage has continued to pop-up on various social media channels despite the user removing it from TikTok.

Depicting the group walking through a black iron gate, the trio can be seen ignoring a woman sweeping in the front garden and walking straight through the open front door.

The clip entitled ‘Walking into random houses’ then sees the woman chase after the trio as they enter the family's stunning home, shouting 'Excuse me what are you doing?'.

The group then appear to mock the woman, imitating her calls to the man downstairs - who emerges beside the toddler.

He can then be seen walking towards the group in a bid to rid them from the home.

Taking to Twitter, one shocked social media user said: “They’re gonna end up doing this to the wrong home. I’ve got loads of respect for that dad because I would not have been this calm. People need to think before they do these ‘pranks’.”

It's believed the clip, which looks to be shot in London, is now being investigated by the Met. Picture: LBC / Twitter

Another commented the group's actions, adding: “What they did is crazy but it’s even crazier that they proceeded to walk around the house after hearing CHILDREN.”

Another user added: “Disgusting and embarrassing. The thing that p****s me off the most is that they can hear kids in that house and they STILL went ahead with it. Horrendous behaviour, it’s time to get kids these days hobbies unrelated to social media and clout.”

The footage is now said to be the subject of a probe by Met Police, despite the force noting they were aware of the videos but were yet to receive an official report.

The shocking footage is the latest in a series of videos posted to the social media platform, which depict teenagers walking into the homes of strangers in a bid for views.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "The MPS are aware of footage circulating on social media, however have not received any related reports at this time.

"Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the location and those involved.

"They are keen to speak to anyone with any information. Please contact police on 101 or via @MetCC."