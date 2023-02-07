"Do you want to take me in naked?" Moment rapist cop David Carrick is arrested revealed as he begins life jail term

7 February 2023, 16:36 | Updated: 7 February 2023, 17:18

David Carrick as he is arrested (main) as a policeman (top r) and police mugshot (bottom left)
David Carrick as he is arrested (main) as a policeman (top r) and police mugshot (bottom left). Picture: Met Police

By Harvey Lindsay

This is the moment police caught up with serial rapist David Carrick as officers swooped on him at his home in Stevenage.

Standing naked, the stunned met officer, who has been exposed as Britains worst sex offenders argued with officers about his offences, before asking if they wanted to take him in with no clothes on.

Footage released by the police show Carrick was taken into custody by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit where he had 41 charges relating to 11 victims.

Footage released of pervert Carrick being placed in handcuffs with no clothes on by officers at his home in Stevenage on 2 October, 2021 before being taken in to custody.

Officers can be heard in the bodycam footage explaining to monster Carrick the necessities for his arrest, before asking if they wanted to take him in with no clothes on.

Read more: Rapist cop David Carrick handed 36 life sentences as judge describes 'trail of devastation' suffered by his 12 victims

Read more: 'We have let down women': Met chief apologises after judge hands down 36 life sentences for David Carrick's sex crimes

Footage has been released of naked Carrick being placed in handcuffs by officers at his home in Stevenage on 2 October, 2021
Footage has been released of naked Carrick being placed in handcuffs by officers at his home in Stevenage on 2 October, 2021. Picture: Alamy

Today he was slammed with 36 life sentences after admitting a 17-year reign of terror against a dozen women.

Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said that under the influence of alcohol Carrick "turned into a monster”.

She said rapist Carrick caused "broad devastation", and that the ex-cop posed "a high risk of causing physical and sexual harm to the public".

Pleading guilty to 85 offences against dozens of women over a 17-year period, he is now regarded as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders. Carrick will serve a minimum 30 years in prison.

Today David Carrick was slammed with 36 life sentences after admitting a 17-year reign of terror against a dozen women.
Today David Carrick was slammed with 36 life sentences after admitting a 17-year reign of terror against a dozen women. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police have been "too weak" in rooting out rogue officers, chief commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said.

He said: "Most of our people are great people but we have been too weak in getting rid of the ones who aren't. I know my words today aren't enough."

In a statement made outside New Scotland Yard, Sir Mark said Carrick "should not have been a police officer" and apologised to Carrick's victims.

He said: "We in policing have failed. He should not have been a police officer. The treatment that he subjected his victims to was truly degrading and inhumane.

"There were many signs... it is upsetting to be stood here talking about this and I apologise again to the victims and indeed I apologise to the women of London, many of whom will be troubled and their trust in policing will be shaken."

