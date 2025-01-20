Who killed JFK? Trump vows to release bombshell files and finally answer the question

Donald Trump has pledged to release hidden files on JFK's death. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has pledged to release a slew of classified files when he enters the White House today, including the details of John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Speaking to thousands of supporters at a rally ahead of Monday’s inauguration, President-elect Trump promised to release a trove of hidden government files in a bid to increase government transparency.

He promised details will be released within “the coming days.”

It comes as the 78-year-old Republican told followers he will sign “lots” of executive orders on his first day in office, with some reports claiming he could approve as many as 100.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

US President John F Kennedy in his motorcade route in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. Minutes later the President was assassinated as his car passed through Dealey Plaza. Picture: Getty

“As the first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents,” Trump promised his supporters a the Capital One Arena.

“And in the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kenedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Trump added

Trump had attempted to release these files during his first stint in office but faced considerable pushback from security officials.

95% of classified files relating to JKF’s death have already been released, CNN reports.

Lee Harvey Oswald has long been considered to former president’s killer and is believed to have acted alone.

President-elect Donald Trump dances with The Village People at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Picture: Alamy

However, many still believe some details are being withheld from the public and questions remain unanswered.

Trump will officially become president of the United States at today's historic inauguration ceremony, his second time entering the highest office in the United States.

Last night, the incoming president celebrated his election victory “on the eve of taking back our country” in front of a large crowd gathered in the Capital One arena in Washington, DC.

“We won,” Trump told his supporters as he promised "close to 100 executive orders" on his first day in office.

He promised mass deportations and took credit for TikTok coming back online after it went down, and for achieving a ceasefire in the Middle East.

He ran through a variety of topics, and made several promises, including to 'get wokeness out of the military', 'get men out of women's sports'. He also repeated baseless claims that the last election, won by Biden, was rigged.

“Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride. Bringing it all back once and for all,” the president-elect said.

Trump promised 'lots' of executive orders on the first day of his presidency - it has been reported that he intends to sign up to 100.

"You're going to see something tomorrow. You're going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy. Lots of them," he told the crowd.

"We have to set our country on the proper course by the time the sun sets tomorrow evening. The invasion of our borders will have come to a halt.

"And all the illegal border trespassers will, in some form or another, be on their way back home."

He added: “Somebody said yesterday, ‘Sir, don’t sign so many (executive orders) in one day; let’s do it over a period of weeks.’ I said, ‘Like hell we’re going to do it over weeks, we’re going to sign them at the beginning.”