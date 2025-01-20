US-UK relations will 'flourish' under Trump presidency, Starmer pledges

20 January 2025, 06:11 | Updated: 20 January 2025, 06:32

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged US-UK relations will flourish under Trump.
Sir Keir Starmer has pledged US-UK relations will flourish under Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration and said that the so-called special relationship "will continue to flourish for years to come".

The president-elect will be sworn in to his second term in the White House today, eight years after he first took the oath of office.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the "depth of friendship" between the 47th president and the UK, and pledged to continue to "work together to ensure the success of both our countries and deliver for people on both sides of the Atlantic".

Mr Trump spent the eve of the inauguration at a rally, where he declared his supporters had "built a new American majority that will lead our country to success for generations to come".

UK politicians including Nigel Farage are in the American capital ahead of the ceremonies, but questions remain over what impact the second Trump presidency will have on economies across the world if he follows through on threats to implement tariffs.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

Ali Miraj tells caller that Sir Keir shouldn't play the 'bumbling' Brit in dealings with Trump

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister sent his congratulations to Mr Trump.

"For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership. It is a uniquely close bond," Sir Keir said.

"Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity."

The Prime Minister and the president-elect met in New York in September at Trump Tower, ahead of the US election, and at the time Sir Keir said he is a "great believer in personal relations on the international stage".

Sir Keir added on Sunday: "Since our first meeting in September, the President and I have spoken about the need to deepen and invest in the transatlantic relationship.

"We will continue to build upon the unshakeable foundations of our historic alliance as we tackle together the global challenges we face and take our partnership to the next level focused on shared opportunities ahead for growth.

47th President Donald Trump
47th President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

"I look forward to our next meeting as we continue our shared mission to ensure the peace, prosperity and security of our two great nations.

"The special relationship between the United Kingdom and United States will continue to flourish for years to come."

"Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride," Mr Trump told supporters at a rally o Sunday.

He added: "We not only won a mandate, but we built a new American majority that will lead our country to success for generations to come."

A number of UK political figures have gathered in Washington DC ahead of the inauguration - the Government will be represented by outgoing ambassador to the US Dame Karen Pierce.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage are among the UK political figures in Washington ahead of Monday's ceremonies.

In a video posted on X on Saturday, Dame Priti said she was there to represent the Conservative Party, with whom the Republicans have a "decades-long relationship".

She added: "Post-inauguration, our parties will continue to work together on those shared values to secure prosperity and freedom across the globe."

Clacton MP Mr Farage shared an image of himself in front of the illuminated White House on Friday evening, alongside three US flags.

There are questions over what the second Trump presidency could mean for countries and economies around the globe if the president goes ahead with promised tariffs on US imports.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Interviewed In Downing Street
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Interviewed In Downing Street. Picture: Getty

A Cabinet minister suggested on Sunday that the Government "has prepared for all scenarios" in terms of tariffs.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said "we need to see what the Trump administration do" but also that Mr Trump is "well known for wanting to do a good deal".

When asked about tariffs, Mr Jones told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: "Well, look, as you would expect, the Government has prepared for all scenarios.

"They're hypothetical at this stage, we need to see what the Trump administration do."

Royals

