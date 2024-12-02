Donald Trump picks investment banker Warren Stephens to be US ambassador to the UK

Warren Stephens and Harriet Stephens. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has nominated billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens to be his ambassador to the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Announcing the move on social media, Mr Trump called Stephens "one of the most successful businessmen in the country".

He "has built a wonderful financial services firm, while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist," Trump said.

Stephens is currently the CEO of Stephens Inc, a banking firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump added: "Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full-time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top diplomat, representing the USA to one of America's most cherished and beloved allies.

"I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies. Congratulations to Warren, his wife, Harriet, their three children, Miles, John, and Laura, and their six grandchildren!"

This nomination comes after 'nearly a dozen' members of Trump’s top team were targeted with bomb threats at their family homes.

'Several' members of Donald Trump’s top team were targeted with bomb threats at their home addresses last week, a Trump spokesperson has said.

The FBI said it was aware of "numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents" targeting Trump's cabinet, as well as nominees.

It said in a statement: "We take all potential threats seriously and, as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement."

According to Trump’s transition team, the threat is described as “violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them”.

This is a breaking story, more follows...