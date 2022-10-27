Door-to-door salesman jailed for selling 'off' fish to vulnerable pensioners to support heroin and crack addiction

27 October 2022, 16:58

Craig Henderson has been jailed at Durham Crown Court
Craig Henderson has been jailed at Durham Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A door-to-door fish salesman has been sent to prison for more than five years for ripping off dozens of vulnerable customers - including an 105-year-old man.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Craig Henderson, 51, of Durham, made more than £250,000 over three-and-a-half years by pressuring over 100 people into buying low-quality and expired fish at high prices.

One customer told investigators that "he was like having 10 Jehovah's Witnesses at the door at the same time."

Henderson would sell cheap frozen fish as fresh at an average of three times the retail price, using vans with other, legitimate firms' logos on the side so he could not be traced.

Read more: First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

The older the victim the more he charged, Durham Crown Court heard.

Victims complained that they only agreed to buy products so Henderson would leave, and one said she would hide if he ever came to her door again.

Read more: 'Glimmer of hope is brutally extinguished': Leah Croucher's family makes heartbreaking statement after teen's body found

A retired nurse said she felt embarrassed at handing over £150 for 14 pieces of fish. Another was visited four times by Henderson and spent £698 on fish, the court heard.

He did not give victims receipts or a contact number to complain to, he sold cheaper species as expensive ones, and he did not label packaging so consumers had no idea of a use by date.

Henderson or his staff would even enter victims' homes and start loading their fridge with supplies before the customer had agreed a price.

Some of the fish was of such poor quality it had to be binned, with one buyer saying the produce was so off it made their freezer smell, despite it being frozen.

Read more: TikTok star in court charged with murder of two men who died in alleged high-speed car chase

Defending, Lewis Kerr said that Henderson committed the crimes to feed his heroin and crack cocaine addiction.

Mr Kerr said Henderson admitted: "Not a day goes by that I don't regret what I have done, it is just not acceptable."

Judge Howard Crowson jailed him for five years and seven months, saying the offending persisted despite warnings and attempts from trading standards officers to get him to sell legally.

He imposed a criminal behaviour order, indefinitely banning Henderson from going door-to-door and conducting unsolicited sales.

Read more: 'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals

After the hearing, Lord Michael Bichard, chair of National Trading Standards, said: "Threatening older victims - including at least one aged over 100 - and intimidating them in their own homes shows utter cowardice.

"Many victims were repeatedly targeted, giving the defendant money they could not afford to lose, just to make him go away.

"Once again our team in the North East - who have carried out a number of prosecutions against illegal fish sellers - have stopped a ruthless individual in his tracks and prevented untold further harm.

"I'm proud of everyone involved for their relentless efforts to identify and bring these criminals to justice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stock photo of hands toasting with glasses.

Experts say 'wine o'clock' culture may be behind surge in liver cancer cases, with rates jumping 40 per cent in the last decade
Saydi Abu Sheikh was killed in the shooting

First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

Putin delivered another rambling speech

'Age of Western domination is over': Deluded Putin calls for a 'new world order' and accuses UK of stoking tensions

1

Fines for dodging rail fares will soar from £20 to £80 in England from January, in first increase since 2005

Ash Regan has quit Nicola Sturgeon's government.

Scottish minister quits Nicola Sturgeon's government over gender reforms

Mr Musk said he does not want Twitter to become a hellscape

Elon Musk reveals why he is buying Twitter as he says he does not want platform to be 'free-for-all hellscape'

Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain

TikTok star in court charged with murder of two men who died in alleged high-speed car chase

Children should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said.

School bans on kids with Afro hair are probably illegal, watchdog says

Hunter McGleenon was murdered by Sharyar Ali

'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals

1

Crime hits record high with 6.5m offences recorded in a year – including 2.1m violent and nearly 200,000 sexual offences

Leah was found more than four years after she went missing

'Glimmer of hope is brutally extinguished': Leah Croucher's family makes heartbreaking statement after teen's body found

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the killing in Wilmslow Road (R)

Student, 19, stabbed to death in 'random attack on way home from house party' in Manchester

Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R)

'Sweet, compassionate' girl, 15, strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

1

Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000

A man was jailed for raping a teenage girl after she left the Bat and Ball bar in Westfield Stratford

Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs

Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage
Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Libby Squire's mum to meet daughter's killer

'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row
Prince Harry new book cover (spare) and Harry with William, Kate and Meghan

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir will be called 'Spare' and released on January 10, publisher reveals
The warning comes from the BVA ahead of Halloween

'Pets are not fashion accessories': Stark warning for pet owners ahead of Halloween

Rishi Sunak has reappointed Ms Braverman in his Cabinet

Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment
Snow is set to follow on from the warm weather.

Hotter than Greece: Britain to bask in 'unusually warm' weather before snow sweeps across country

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-political phenomena by Sangita Myska
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak has taken a big hit bringing back Suella Braverman but he owes her - big time
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit