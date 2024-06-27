Breaking News

E.coli outbreak claims first victim in England after at least 122 hospitalised

One person in England has died amid an ongoing E.coli outbreak. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

One person in England has died amid an ongoing E.coli outbreak, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

The person died in May and had underlying health conditions, the agency said.

The recent outbreak has seen 275 confirmed cases of E. coli (STEC) O145 across the UK, as of Tuesday.

Across 249 recorded cases, 49% were admitted to hospital.

It comes after thousands of supermarket sandwiches, wraps and salad products were recalled earlier this month over possible E. coli contamination.

E.coli are a diverse group of bacteria that normally live in human and animal intestines - some are harmless but others can cause serious illness.

The type identified in this outbreak, Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O145, can attack the gut’s lining.

A food manufacturer recalled the products, which are sold in major UK supermarkets, due to a potential link to the outbreak.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it was thought that lettuce used in the products was the likely source of the outbreak.

All confirmed cases began experiencing symptoms before June 4, the UKHSA said.

Amy Douglas, Incident Director at UKHSA, said: “We’re pleased that fewer cases have been reported, however we still expect to see a few more cases linked to this outbreak as further samples are referred to us for testing.

“Symptoms of infections with STEC include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. While diarrhoea and vomiting can have a range of causes, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your risk and the risk of infecting others.”

Ms Douglas advised anyone with the infection to wash their hands with soap and warm water and to use disinfectants to prevent it spreading.

A full list of the products recalled was released at the time.

Full list of recalled products:

Aldi

Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon

BLT Sandwich - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken Salad Sandwich - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Ploughman's Sandwich - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Prawn Layered Salad - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Asda

Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Chicken & Bacon Club (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

BLT (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Vegan No Chick'n Caesar Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Tuna Crunch Sub Roll - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Southern Fried Chicken Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Boots

BBQ Chicken wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

BLT (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Cheddar Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken Triple (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Delicious Ham & Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Halloumi & Greek Style Salad wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Ham & Egg Club (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Mixed Triple (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Southern Fried Chicken Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Spicy Bean & Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Vegan No Duck & Hoisin Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Veggie Triple (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op

Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Mexican Style Bean & Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Ham, Cheese & Pickle (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Ham & Cheese Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 17 June 2024

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons

Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Gluten Free Sandwich Platter - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

BBQ Pulled Pork & Red Leicester (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich) - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Greek Style Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Jerk Halloumi Wrap - Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

