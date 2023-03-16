'This destroyed us all': Father, 22, falsely accused of rape by serial fantasist insists he will never forgive her

16 March 2023, 07:16 | Updated: 16 March 2023, 08:20

Jordan Trengove, 22, and serial fantasist Eleanor Williams
Jordan Trengove, 22, and serial fantasist Eleanor Williams. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A 22-year-old father falsely accused of rape by a serial fantasist has said he will never forgive her as he revealed people still take her side - despite her being jailed

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eleanor Williams, 22, claimed four men raped, attacked and even trafficked her for sex when she was just 12 years old.

She published graphic pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.

But in January, a jury found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice at Preston Crown Court. She was jailed for eight and a half years.

Read more: 'I was expecting a longer sentence': Mum of fantasist jailed for rape lies says she must 'accept' her daughter's crimes

Read More: Serial fantasist who lied about Asian grooming gangs and faked rape injuries with a hammer jailed

One victim, young dad Jordan Trengove, 22, attempted suicide after locals believed the serial fantasist's lies and spray painted his house with the word “rapist”.

“She was getting so much support and there was so much grief," Mr Trengove told the Sun just hours after she was sentenced.

“I wanted away from it all."

He added: “This destroyed us all.”

Mr Trengove spent 73 days in prison after Williams, then 19, claimed he drugged and raped her after they met in a nightclub in March 2019.

Despite being proven innocent, Mr Trengove says the situation made him want to move out of the area as he "doesn't want to be in the area when [Williams] is released".

He said he still did not why Williams made the accusations, adding: "We'll never know I guess. I'd love to know why this has happened and what made her do this and why me.

"After what she's done to me, I'll never have any sympathy for her ever."

Jordan Trengove outside Preston Crown Court
Jordan Trengove outside Preston Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Williams accused a number of men of rape, going back to 2017, and told police she was groomed and trafficked by an Asian gang.

On May 19 2020, she was found by officers near her home on Walney Island with injuries which she claimed were inflicted by the gang after she was taken to a house in the town and raped.

But Williams caused the injuries to herself with a hammer, which was found with her blood on close by.

She also sent messages to herself, making them appear as if they were from traffickers or fellow victims, and in other cases manipulated real people to send messages which she then said were from her abusers.

The jury was told some of the people she made allegations about were real, while others, the prosecution claimed, did not exist.

During her evidence, Williams denied telling a "pack of lies" to the police and the jury.

Mohammed Ramzan, who was accused of trafficking by Eleanor Williams, outside Preston Crown Court
Mohammed Ramzan, who was accused of trafficking by Eleanor Williams, outside Preston Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

As well as Mr Trengove, two other victims tried to take their own lives as the result of her lies.

Mohammed Ramzan, a business owner who was accused of grooming Williams, told the court his life had been made "hell on earth" by the allegations.

Mr Ramzan, who was in tears as he spoke from the witness box, said two weeks after he was arrested following Williams' claims he attempted to take his own life.

Williams claimed Mohammed sold her for auction in Amsterdam, but he was able to prove he was shopping in Barrow on the given date.

“I had a 10ft crime wall, with Blu Tack holding up social media posts she made and what I had been doing," he said.

“I rang the police every day with new ­evidence.”

Oliver Gardner said his chance encounter with Williams in Preston led to him being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Gardner, who was accused of rape after he met Williams in the city centre, said it was a "real shock" when he was contacted by Cumbria Police and told of her claims.

He said: "It was just a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

In his statement, he said he tried to end his life before being sectioned, adding: "This whole period in my life has been totally overwhelming."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised by this article, for confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for details.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greece General Strike

Greek unions launch general strike over rail disaster

Workers from 14 rail companies are staging a national walkout

Fresh commuter chaos as RMT workers from 14 rail companies walk out and Tube services hit by severe delays

Gary Lineker believed he had 'special agreement' over refugee and immigration tweets

Gary Lineker believed he had 'special agreement' over refugee and immigration tweets, says agent

APTOPIX Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy

Cyclone Freddy wanes after killing scores of people in Malawi and Mozambique

Israel Politics

Israelis step up protests after Netanyahu rejects compromise over judiciary row

Brits are set to face a big drop in household income

Brits face biggest tax burden since World War Two as record drop in household income expected after Budget

A woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham on Thursday night

Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing woman by Cheltenham leisure centre

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi

Watchdog pledges ‘demanding’ oversight of nuclear submarine deal

Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2013

What You Won’t Do For Love singer Bobby Caldwell dies aged 71

Brett Connellan

'My worst nightmare coming to fruition': Surfer recalls staring into shark's eyes before it tore off chunk of his leg

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin attends a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Pentagon in Washington

US and Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone incident

The scene at the block

Toddler fighting for life after horrifying eight-storey fall from block of flats in Surrey

Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

Teen workers at Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop forced to wear body cams amid tirade of abuse from locals

Teen workers at Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop forced to wear body cams amid tirade of abuse from locals

Laura Gerber thought she was going to die after falling into a hole filled with sewage

'This is the end': Woman 'almost died' after falling into 10-foot hole full of sewage she thought was a puddle

This picture made available by historian Carlo Vecce shows what he says is the original act of liberation of the slave Caterina, who he believes is the mother of Leonardo da Vinci and notarised by Leo

Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a slave, claims Italian novelist

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Navalny ‘terribly glad’ documentary about him won an Oscar

Paul Johnson warned of a drop in household incomes following the Budget

Household incomes ‘shrinking,’ warns IFS chief after Budget, as he warns of ‘very big’ tax rise coming in April
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected announce a £4billion expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds in the Spring Budget as part of a wider push to help people into work and boost economic growth.

Jeremy Hunt announces 30 hours free childcare as the Treasury admits UK needs 'several hundred thousand' more workers
Rapper Hurricane Chris

Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted over man’s death

Albina Yevko found on Devon beach died of ‘multiple injuries’

Schoolgirl Albina Yevko found on Devon beach died of ‘multiple injuries’, inquest hears

Hundreds of thousands of workers will stage industrial action on Wednesday amid ongoing disputes over issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

'We don't have glue sticks to offer': Teachers join junior doctors and tube drivers as mass Budget Day strikes sweep the UK
Builders in Kent who were captured destroying Banksy's latest creation have claimed they "had no idea it was a Banksy" after images surfaced online.

'We had no idea it was a Banksy': Kent builders demolish artist's latest mural in impressive farmhouse blunder
Khan murdered his niece and then dumped her body on wasteland

Chilling CCTV footage of Yorkshire man dumping body of niece he killed after she refused to marry her cousin
A US MQ-9 drone

US and Russia ratchet up rhetoric over downing of drone

Trump is planning to publish a book containing letters sent to him from world leaders

Queen Elizabeth and Diana 'kissed my ass in letters', claims Donald Trump in new book

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit