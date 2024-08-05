England cricket legend Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

Former England batter Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

England cricket legend Graham Thorpe has died aged 55.

Thorpe won 100 Test caps during his England career and was regarded as one of the best batters of his generation.

He also spent 17 years playing for Surrey before retiring in 2005.

Thorpe later transitioned to coaching, working with the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner in Australia before returning to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as a batting coach.

A statement from the ECB said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away.

"There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death.

"More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

"His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.

"Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

"The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time.

"We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport."

Thorpe was named as head coach of Afghanistan in March 2022 but was unable to take on the role after falling seriously ill.

The Professional Cricketers' Association said at the time of his diagnosis: "Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

"His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family."

Tributes have since poured in for the cricket star.

Oli Slipper, chairman at Surrey Cricket club, said: "Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again.

"He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the Club wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions.

"He made outstanding contributions to the Club as a cricketer, and as a man, and he will be so sorely missed."

Gloucestershire Cricket said: "Gloucestershire Cricket are desperately sad to hear of the passing of one of the country's greatest ever batters, Graham Thorpe.

"All our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time."