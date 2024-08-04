Breaking News

Heartbreak for Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood as he is pipped to gold in Olympic golf by American Scottie Scheffler

Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood wins silver in Olympic golf after American Scottie Scheffler takes gold. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Team GB golfer Tommy Fleetwood has been denied an Olympic gold medal after being beaten by a single shot by American world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Fleetwood had hoped to join Justin Rose as a Team GB gold medal-winning golfer - but will be forced to settle for silver.

But after Scheffler had carded a -19 clubhouse lead, Fleetwood dropped a shot which he could not make up on the tricky 18th hole at Le Golf National near Paris.

Southport-born Fleetwood's final score was -18 after four rounds of stroke play.

Fleetwood and Spain's Jon Rahm had gone into the final round as joint leaders - but were beaten by the imperious Scheffler, who finished the championship with a course-record 62 in the final round.

Scheffler and Fleetwood were joined on the podium by Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who scored -17.

