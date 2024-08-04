Vanessa Feltz 3pm - 6pm
Heartbreak for Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood as he is pipped to gold in Olympic golf by American Scottie Scheffler
4 August 2024, 16:40 | Updated: 4 August 2024, 17:04
Team GB golfer Tommy Fleetwood has been denied an Olympic gold medal after being beaten by a single shot by American world number one Scottie Scheffler.
Fleetwood had hoped to join Justin Rose as a Team GB gold medal-winning golfer - but will be forced to settle for silver.
But after Scheffler had carded a -19 clubhouse lead, Fleetwood dropped a shot which he could not make up on the tricky 18th hole at Le Golf National near Paris.
Southport-born Fleetwood's final score was -18 after four rounds of stroke play.
Fleetwood and Spain's Jon Rahm had gone into the final round as joint leaders - but were beaten by the imperious Scheffler, who finished the championship with a course-record 62 in the final round.
Scheffler and Fleetwood were joined on the podium by Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who scored -17.
