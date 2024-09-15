'Last throw of the dice': Former FA chief slams threat to exclude England from Euros as empty threat from UEFA

Former FA chief David Bernstein has branded UEFA's threat to exclude England from their home Euros in 2028 over plans for regulation as empty.
Former FA chief David Bernstein has branded UEFA's threat to exclude England from their home Euros in 2028 over plans for regulation as empty. Picture: Alamy

Former FA chief David Bernstein has branded UEFA's threat to exclude England from their home Euros in 2028 over plans for regulation as empty.

Bernstein said the leaked threat was the "last throw of the dice" by UEFA bigwigs opposed to the thought of independent regulation of English football.

Theodore Theodoridis, general secretary of the European football body, has reportedly written to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy saying that there should be "no government interference in the running of football", according to the Sunday Times.

A leaked copy of the letter said that the plans cautioned against the plans which were launched by Boris Johnson in the wake of the botched launch of the European Super League in 2021.

Exclusion would result in the England men's national team from being unable to participate in Euro 2028 - which is being hosted by the UK and Ireland.

Theodore Theodoridis
Theodore Theodoridis (left), general secretary of the European football body, has reportedly written to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy saying that there should be "no government interference in the running of football", according to the Sunday Times. Picture: Alamy

It could also see teams such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City from participating in the mega-lucrative UEFA Champions League.

Theodoridis took umbrage with the proposed powers that would grant the regulator the power to force club owners to make decisions based on the UK's "trade and foreign policy objectives".

But Bernstein, FA chairman from 2011 to 2013 and a long-time advocate of independent regulation, believes it is an empty threat and one that he predicted.

He said: "Four years ago myself and others put together a manifesto for change in football and the main recommendation was an independent regulator.

Soccer - UEFA European Under 21 Championship 2013 - Group A - England v Norway - Ha Moshava Stadium. FA Chairman David Bernstein in the stands prior to kick-off.
David Bernstein, FA chairman from 2011 to 2013 and a long-time advocate of independent regulation, believes the UEFA letter is an empty threat. Picture: Alamy

"At the time we forecast that if it got off the ground, sooner or later those that were against it would somehow get UEFA or FIFA to object and say it was not in accordance with UEFA or FIFA rules.

"Frankly I wouldn't take it over-seriously. If you look at other countries; France, Spain, Germany to some extent, have all had government involvement in various ways, and none of them have been punished.

"I'm going to call this a last throw of the dice by those who are opposed to a regulator to see if they can can knock it off track.

"This regulator is independent, supported by an act of Parliament, but independent. It is not government interfering in football."

Exclusion would result in the England men's national team from being unable to participate in Euro 2028 - which is being hosted by the UK and Ireland.
Exclusion would result in the England men's national team from being unable to participate in Euro 2028 - which is being hosted by the UK and Ireland. Picture: Alamy

"The need for the regulator is very clear," added Bernstein. "English football is a great success but the level of the success of the Premier League has led to a complete imbalance between the top and the rest. The other divisions are all under tremendous stress."

It is understood the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will respond to the letter shortly and that there have been no previous concerns raised by UEFA, which has been engaging alongside the FA with the new Government over the development of the Bill.

London, England, UK. 9th Sep, 2024. Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport LISA NANDY arrives at Downing Street for a Cabinet Meeting
It is understood Lisa Nandy (pictured) will respond to the letter shortly and that there have been no previous concerns raised by UEFA. Picture: Alamy

Campaign group Fair Game, which has long been calling for an overhaul in football governance, dismissed UEFA's letter.

Chief executive Niall Couper said: "The DCMS have been over this ground a hundred times. This is nothing short of a scare story.

"With 58 per cent of the top 92 (clubs in England) technically insolvent, annual losses of £10 million a year in the Championship viewed as "a success", football is an industry in desperate need of financial reform.

"The Government should not be derailed by such nonsense."

The Football Supporters Association said it was "confident there is no risk to England's participation in tournaments" and that the Bill has its "full support".

