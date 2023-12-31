Eurostar passengers rush to get home in time for New Year after being stranded at St Pancras due to flooded tunnels

31 December 2023, 13:11

Passengers wait at the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras International
Passengers wait at the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras International. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Eurostar passengers are scrambling to get home to loved ones in time for New Year after being stranded at St Pancras due to flooded tunnels

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands faced disruption on Saturday after all Eurostar trains were cancelled due to "unprecedented" flooding.

It was brought under control overnight but the operator warned customers to expect further delays and busy stations - with no extra trains being added to clear the backlog.

Some passengers have been queuing at St Pancras all day with hopes of booking tickets.

One French family, who feared they would not be able to get home until January 2, hailed their unexpected tickets home on Sunday as a New Year's Eve "miracle".

Isobel Ram, 49, her partner Amaury Ferrero, 52, and daughter Lee Ram, 20, who live in Toulouse, will be home in time for celebrations.

Ms Ram said: "We spent the night in a hotel, we came back this morning and a miracle happened and they gave us three tickets for today's Eurostar (12.30pm train).

"We were super happy but a bit embarrassed because there was a huge queue of people waiting behind us and we didn't want to show we got tickets, make it too obvious, in case other people didn't. But we said a huge thank you to the lady who did the tickets for us."

Read more: New Year's revellers to be hit by strong winds and heavy showers as Met Office issues fresh warnings across UK

Read more: New Year's Eve travel hell to continue with families devastated at St Pancras after flooded tunnels

The flooded tunnel
The flooded tunnel. Picture: Social media

Travel expert Simon Calder spoke of families "in tears because their trip to Disney has been cancelled" at the start of the weekend.

Newlyweds Nicole Carrera, 29, and her husband Christopher, 31, said their plans to spend New Year's Eve at Disneyland Paris had been "ruined" due to the travel disruption.

"So we've been in London since Wednesday and we wanted to leave today because we were actually supposed to go to Disney Paris tomorrow for New Year's Eve," Ms Carrera said.

"So obviously those plans our ruined because now we won't get into Paris tomorrow until about 6pm. So we're just going to walk around the city (Paris) tomorrow when we get there and finally get to our hotel. It's just one of those things."

Passengers wait on the concourse at the entrance to Eurostar in St Pancras International station
Passengers wait on the concourse at the entrance to Eurostar in St Pancras International station. Picture: Alamy
Passengers wait on the concourse at the entrance to Eurostar in St Pancras International station
Passengers wait on the concourse at the entrance to Eurostar in St Pancras International station. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Southeastern Railway said its full high-speed service was now running to and from St Pancras International as normal.

A spokesperson for HS1, which runs the track between London and the Channel Tunnel, said speed restrictions were lifted at 11am.

"Both tunnels affected by unprecedented volumes of water yesterday were cleared of flooding overnight, allowing engineers to inspect the line to ensure the safe running of trains through the affected area.

"We understand how frustrating this has been for passengers and apologise for the inconvenience caused at such an important time of the year."

Passengers stuck at St Pancras
Passengers stuck at St Pancras. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere, hundreds of trains are being cancelled on domestic routes due to staff shortages.

Northern Trains has issued a do not travel notice for December 31 on links from Manchester Victoria to Stalybridge, Morecambe and Heysham to Lancaster, Oxenholme to Windermere, Preston to Colne and Clitheroe to Bolton.

There is major disruption to Thameslink services due to staff shortages and severe weather is expected to impact some Transport for Wales services until the end of Monday.

The Met Office has warned there could be further disruption caused by wind and rain sweeping across the UK.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

USS Gravely

US Navy destroys Houthi boats in Red Sea after attempted hijack

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his New Year message

China will ‘surely be reunified’ with Taiwan, says Xi in New Year address

Israeli army vehicles

At least 35 dead in Gaza strikes as Netanyahu says war will continue for months

Russian missile damage to an apartment building in Kharkiv

Russia launches drone strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for Belgorod attack

New Zealand New Year’s Eve celebrations

New Zealand’s Auckland is first major city to ring in 2024

Holly Willoughby is returning to host Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby 'to address three-month absence' as she returns to host Dancing on Ice

The son of one of the 4x4 victims leapt into the flooded river

Son of 4x4 victim who 'was outside vehicle when it was washed away' leapt into flooded river in bid to save father

Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate William Lai

China calls Taiwan presidential front-runner ‘destroyer of peace’

Strong winds and heavy showers are expected on New Year's Eve

New Year's revellers to be hit by strong winds and heavy showers as Met Office issues fresh warnings across UK

People walk through the snow in Goyang, South Korea

South Korean capital records heaviest one-day snowfall in December for 40 years

North Korea Koreas Tensions

Kim Jong Un vows to launch more spy satellites and make more nuclear material

Dominic Cummings has claimed Rishi Sunak sought a "secret deal" to help him win next year's election.

Rishi Sunak 'held secret talks to bring back Dominic Cummings' to help win next election

It will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully from February 1

XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead as fresh restrictions come into force

Paula Abdul Lawsuit

Paula Abdul files lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe over alleged sexual assault

Emily Atack has announced she is pregnant with her first child with a plea to fans to "go easy" on her during this period.

The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack announces pregnancy with first child

Sir Keir Starmer is preferred to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by 10 per cent but millions remain undecided on the two leaders, a new poll on the eve of an election year.

Public prefers Starmer to Sunak but millions still undecided, poll suggests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicolas Maduro

Troops to stay in place until ‘imperialist’ British boat leaves, says Venezuela

General Wieslaw Kukula

Russia refuses to give explanation over suspected missile which flew over Poland

Times Square New Year ball

No specific threats anticipated as Times Square prepares to host New Year party

Police have arrested protesters at an Eritrean demonstration in London after social media footage of attendees wielding sticks in Camberwell

Arrests made after clashes between Eritrea protests and police in Camberwell

Israel Palestinians

Air strikes hit refugee camps in Gaza as US approves new weapons sales to Israel

The British actor, well known for his role in The Full Monty as former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper, died "suddenly" on Saturday.

Oscar-nominated actor and Full Monty star Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75

Christ the Redeemer with Pele shirt

Christ the Redeemer statue illuminated with Brazil shirt as tribute to Pele

Audio & Radio Industry Awards Night

Bob Mortimer 'fears he may never run again' after years of health issues

Netherlands Climate Protest

Extinction Rebellion activists block highway around Amsterdam

Russia Ukraine

Shelling kills 14 people in Russian border city of Belgorod

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit