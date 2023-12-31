New Year's revellers to be hit by strong winds amid tornado warning as heavy showers sweep UK

31 December 2023, 09:22 | Updated: 31 December 2023, 09:32

Strong winds and heavy showers are expected on New Year's Eve
Strong winds and heavy showers are expected on New Year's Eve. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

New Year's Eve revellers are set to face strong winds following a tornado warning, with heavy showers also set to sweep the UK.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for severe gales and heavy showers throughout Sunday, with the south of England and Wales set to be worst hit.

A spell of strong and gusty winds will move east, bringing some disruption to travel and services, the Met Office said.

There could also be some short-term loss of power and other services.

The fresh warnings come on the heels of a gusty few days brought on by Storm Gerrit.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) even warned that England and Wales should brace for "severe thunderstorms" that could become "isolated tornadoes" as gusts reached up to 70mph.

Read more: New Year's Eve weather chaos: Snow, 75mph winds and rain set to sweep UK as revellers told 'do not travel'

Read more: New Year's Eve travel hell to continue with families devastated at St Pancras after flooded tunnels

The extreme conditions caused travel chaos for thousands on Saturday after "unprecedented" tunnel flooding halted all Eurostar services to and from London St Pancras.

Passengers were left stranded as they rushed to find alternative routes ahead of the New Year, with some left "in tears" after their trips to Disneyland were "ruined".

An update on Eurostar's site on Sunday said: "Due to an incident on the 30/12/2023, our trains and stations are very busy. Please only travel if necessary."

Temperatures are expected to be nearer to normal on New Year's Eve with the day starting bright in some places.

There will be plenty of showers around with overnight rain still clearing in eastern areas.

Scattered, blustery showers will develop throughout the day, possibly thundery along southern coasts, but some brighter spells are possible between showers.

Strong winds are expected in London for New Year's Eve celebrations although it is expected to stay dry and around 8C.

New Year's Day should turn drier for many, particularly across more central southern parts of England and across Scotland with the "central slice" of the UK most likely to have showery rain.

"As we look through the rest of the first week of 2024 and at the moment Tuesday looks like it'd be a largely dry day with some fine weather around before the return to something more unsettled - some heavy rain, some strong winds, and that does bring the potential for something a little bit colder and possibly wintry," meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

