Everton and Nottingham Forest face points deductions after being hit with Premier League finance breach charges

15 January 2024, 17:09 | Updated: 15 January 2024, 17:27

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged
Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged with breaking the Premier League's financial rules, and referred to an independent commission.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two clubs face the threat of points deductions or a fine if the charges, which relate to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, are proven. The Premier League said the clubs had admitted breaking the rules.

Everton were hit with a separate ten-point deduction in November after a previous profit and sustainability breach, for which they were referred to the independent commission last March. The club are appealing that ruling.

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest issued statements acknowledging the latest charges on Monday. They have 14 days to submit their formal responses.

Clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over a three-season period, or £35m per campaign, before they face sanctions.

Read more: Everton deducted 10 points in the Premier League after breaching financial rules 'and face £300m lawsuit from rivals'

Read more: Everton chairman and West End legend Bill Kenwright dies aged 78

Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton on Sunday
Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton on Sunday. Picture: Getty

The Premier League said in a statement: "Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC have each confirmed to the Premier League that they are in breach of the league's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

"This is as a result of sustaining losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending season 2022-23.

"In accordance with Premier League rules, both cases have now been referred to the chair of the Judicial Panel, who will appoint separate Commissions to determine the appropriate sanction.

"Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The proceedings are heard in private with the commissions' final decisions made public on the Premier League's website. The league will make no further comment until that time."

Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest
Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest. Picture: Getty

Everton's ten-point deduction in November was for a period ending in the 2021-22 season. It was the biggest sanction imposed in the history of the Premier League, which began in 1992.

Points deductions are rare, despite several question marks surrounding clubs' financial issues.

The last club to be sanctioned was Portsmouth in 2010, who were docked nine points after going into administration.

The only other time a club was punished with a points deduction was in the 1996-97 season, when Middlesbrough tried to postpone a fixture and were unable to play it.

Nottingham Forest are 15th in the Premier League and have 20 points. They sit four points above the relegation zone.

Everton 17th with 17 points after their earlier ten-point deduction.

