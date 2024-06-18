Exact date holidaymakers face more chaos as M25 to shut between Heathrow and Gatwick for a full weekend

18 June 2024, 07:38

The M25 between Gatwick and Heathrow airport will shut for an entire weekend
The M25 between Gatwick and Heathrow airport will shut for an entire weekend. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Holidaymakers have been warned to expect more travel chaos next month after it was announced a section of the M25 between Heathrow and Gatwick will shut for a third time this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

National Highways have announced that Junctions 10 and 11 in Surrey will shut from 9pm on Friday, July 12 until 6am on Monday, July 15 - just as the school holidays get underway.

Holidaymakers heading to these airports around this period have been warned they will face diversions and longer queues.

Cars will be diverted onto nearby A-roads, which could lead to an increase in congestion.

Work is ongoing at Junction 10 of the M25
Work is ongoing at Junction 10 of the M25. Picture: Alamy

It is the third of five weekend closures of this section of the motorway as work continues to improve Junction 10, where a new bridge is being built.

The junction also closed for weekends in March and May.

Read More: Doctors call for drink-drive limit to be cut to one beer or single glass of wine as BMA launches campaign

Read More: Thunderstorms set to drench Britain with 10 days worth of rain failing in just three hours

National Highways said in a statement: "We're grateful to all drivers who avoided previous closures and completed their journeys in other ways.

"We urge you to do the same again.If you do travel, expect delays and please leave a lot of extra time for your journey."

Heathrow Airport
Heathrow Airport. Picture: Alamy

National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade added: "The previous two closures have gone well, with significant progress being made during both.

"We would urge all drivers to follow the official diversion route as this is the best chance of reaching your destination in good time.

"Please ignore your satnavs and follow our diversion route instead."

