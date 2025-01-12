Exact date snow bomb set to hit UK as weather maps reveal worst affected areas

It will not be long before snow returns to the UK. Picture: Getty/WXCharts

By Emma Soteriou

Weather maps have revealed the exact date a snow bomb is set to hit the UK.

Temperatures plummeted as low as -19C this weekend, marking the UK's coldest January night in 15 years.

But the cold spell is soon set to come to an end, with milder air on the way as we head into Monday.

It won't be long before the freezing conditions return though, with weather maps from WXCharts suggesting a five-day blizzard could be on the way at the end of the month.

Snow is first expected to return to the UK on January 23, hitting northern Scotland and western parts of England and Wales.

From January 26, torrential downpours are then forecast to hit southern regions as it continues to snow in the north.

Scotland will be first to be hit by the snow. Picture: WXCharts

The snow and rain will slightly ease heading into the Monday, before intense snow sweeps the country again on January 28.

The worst hit area will be the Scottish Highlands, with up to 10cm expected per hour.

Potential for ice and snow will remain heading into February, the Met Office said.

Its long-range forecast for between January 26 and February 9 says: "A dominant flow from the Atlantic looks likely to produce an unsettled, milder and windier than average period.

"This is likely to result in areas of rain and periods of stronger winds affecting most if not all parts of the UK at times, though with the wettest and windiest weather probably occurring towards the north and west.

"However, the potential for brief cold northerly spells with associated frost, ice and snow remains, following any deep lows crossing the region."