UK experiences coldest January night in 15 years as temperatures plummet towards -20C

UK experiences coldest January night in 15 years as temperatures edge towards -20C. Picture: Alamy / Met Office

By Danielle de Wolfe

Residents across the country turned up the thermostat on Friday as temperatures tumbled, with the UK braced for the coldest January night in 15 years.

The mercury plummet towards minus 20C on Friday night, as Britons braced for a cold and frosty evening.

One hamlet in northern Scotland saw temperatures drop to minus 17.3C as the winter cold snap continues, the Met Office confirmed.

Altnaharra, in Sutherland, the most northern region of the Highlands, saw temperatures hit the chilly milestone by 9pm on Friday, with lows set to dip further.

On Thursday, overnight temperatures in the hamlet dropped to minus 14.5C, which had been the coldest night of this winter so far in the UK.

It's likely to be the coldest night of winter so far 🥶



There will be a very severe frost for some with the lowest temperatures across the snow-covered glens in Scotland 📉



But in far west temperatures will start to creep up 📈 pic.twitter.com/YqwsjlnEhn — Met Office (@metoffice) January 10, 2025

It marks the coldest January overnight temperature since 2010 – a month that saw the mercury drop below minus 15C several times, including minus 22.3C in Altnaharra.

UK temperatures will remain low overnight, notably across Wales, Northern Ireland, and large parts of Scotland.

Frost will be widespread, before beckoning in a warmer front into Sunday from the West.

The RAC has said this week had been "one of our busiest for breakdowns" in the five years since the Covid pandemic.

Spokesperson Alice Simpson added: "We're prioritising members who are away from home or in dangerous locations, and waiting times are inevitably longer.

A cold, frosty and possible foggy start to Saturday morning for some 🌫️



Cloudier in the west with outbreaks of rain and hill snow pushing eastwards across Northern Ireland and into western Scotland ☔ pic.twitter.com/Gfcjqin3eJ — Met Office (@metoffice) January 10, 2025

"Drivers setting out must ensure they are ready for the conditions. Until the weather warms up on Sunday, there is an ongoing risk of ice and snow which will make the roads treacherous.

"Sticking to major routes that have been gritted is advised.

"We also urge anyone setting out to have an emergency kit in the boot - that includes warm clothes, waterproofs, food, a flask of hot drink and a mobile phone power bank."