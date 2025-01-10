Twelve Reform UK councillors to quit party in protest of Nigel Farage's leadership

By Henry Moore

Twelve Reform UK councillors are reportedly set to quit the party in protest over Nigel Farage’s leadership.

Mr Farage is now facing a revolt within his own party just days after billionaire tech tycoon Elon Musk called for him to be replaced.

Musk took to his social media platform X to say Farage is “not up to the job” of leading Reform UK after the pair disagreed on whether to invite far-right figure Tommy Robinson into the party.

According to a report by the Guardian, the twelve councillors could announce their resignation as early as this evening, claiming Farge was running the party in a “disloyal” and “autocratic manner.”

Between them, the disgruntled councillors hold two district council seats, nine town council seats and five parish council seats.

A statement seen by the publication says the twelve members can not support Farage “in good conscience.”

It adds: “We believe that the current party management is either incompetent or malevolent, and we have lost all confidence in the leadership and its structures.”

The twelve members have called for axed deputy leader Ben Habib to be named as the party’s new chief as he “truly represents the vision and values that drew us to Reform UK”.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC earlier this week, Mr Farage said: "I have no desire to go to war with Elon Musk - I’m a huge admirer.

He said that billionaire Musk's purchase of Twitter "has bought a lot of free speech back."

"There is no way I’m going to fall out - but equally I wasn’t going to be moved."

"I’ve never wanted my parties to have anything to do with extremism," he added.

Mr Farage said he would travel to America for "four or five days" later this month to attend Donald Trump's inauguration as US president, during which time he hoped to meet Mr Musk and repair their relationship.

He added: "Of course I want his support; of course I will talk to him in America in a few days' time; of course I want to mend any broken fences that might exist. I'm sure we can do it."

As recently as Christmas, Mr Musk was reported to be pondering a $100m donation to Reform through the UK branch of Tesla.

They even posed for a picture together at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in front of a painting of the president-elect.

