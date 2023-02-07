Epsom College deaths: Who were headteacher Emma Pattison, husband George and daughter Lettie?

Epsom college: Emma Pattison and her family were found dead in the grounds. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Police believe husband George was responsible for the tragic Epsom College deaths which saw him, headteacher Emma and her seven year old daughter shot dead - so who were they?

Surrey Police have confirmed the Epsom College deaths are now being treated as a homicide investigation.

On Sunday, February 5th, college headteacher Emma Pattison, husband George Pattison and daughter Lettie were tragically found dead at a property on the grounds of Epsom College.

Police have confirmed they believe the husband to be behind the deaths as they reveal the gun retrieved from the scene was registered to Mr Pattison. He had updated the license recently.

Causes of death will be completed later this week once post-mortems have been carried out.

So who was the family in the tragic Epsom college deaths? Here's everything you need to know about Emma, George and Lettie Pattison?

Headteacher Emma Pattison was found in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Alamy

Who was Epsom college headteacher Emma Pattison?

Tributes have poured in following the tragic death of Emma, aged 45.

She was described as a "wonderful teacher" and a "delightful person" who had made a solid and reputable career for herself.

She joined Epsom College as headteacher in September 2022, the first woman to do so, and before that was a headteacher in Croydon High School in south London, where she worked for six years.

Ms Pattison also had a podcast where she spoke about her new job role and family life.

She said on it: "It has been a really big change for my family. So we've obviously moved house.

"We've bought a dog. I've got a new job my husband has got a new job which wasn't meant to happen, but it did and my daughter has started a new school. So there's been a lot of change for us as a family but it's it's been wonderful."

Who was husband George Pattison?

George, 39, is currently the main suspect for the shootings, according to police.

He was a chartered accountant who was listed as the director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016 according to Companies House.

What's been said about daughter Lettie Pattison?

The couple's seven year old daughter Lettie was also sadly involved in the events of the Epsom College shootings.

She too has received many adoring tributes including from her former carer Chloe Rathbone who has described her as "perfect in everyday".

A photographer, who took family photos for Emma's college announcement last year, also said she was an "absolute angel".

Det Ch Insp Kimball Edey said: "This is an incredibly traumatic incident and we are working around the clock to investigate and understand the exact circumstances which led to this point.

"We understand the public concern and upset, and we will clarify what we can, when we can, while respecting the right to a level of privacy for the families of those who have lost their lives."