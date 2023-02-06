'Gunshots heard' before Epsom College's headteacher found dead with husband and daughter at home 'near rifle range'

Emma Pattison poses with husband George and daughter Lettie
Emma Pattison poses with husband George and daughter Lettie. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

Gunshots were heard before Epsom College's headteacher was found dead alongside her husband and seven-year-old daughter at their home, which is near the college's rifle range.

The bodies of Emma Pattison, 45, head of Epsom College, husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, were found at their home on the college site on Sunday at around 1.10am.

Their family home is reportedly located near the college's rifle range, which is said to keep no live ammunition inside of it.

A member of staff called emergency services early on Sunday morning after hearing gunshots, a source told The Telegraph.

The Pattinson's home is also believed to be surrounded by other houses belonging to staff working at the Surrey college.

Pattinson with her husband George and daughter Lettie
Pattinson with her husband George and daughter Lettie. Picture: Alamy

Surrey Police said they are "confident" the incident was isolated and that there was "no third-party involvement" after they were called to the prestigious private school in Surrey by the local ambulance service.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Epsom College described the headteacher as "wonderful", noting the college would come together on Monday to "process the news".

The college added: "There is nothing more that we can say regarding the circumstances around Mrs Pattison and her family's death".

They also noted they are working closely with Surrey Police and hoped the public would "respect the privacy of Emma's family at this time" and "allow the College's pupils, staff and wider community the time and space necessary to come to terms with this loss".

It comes as the head described the way in which family life had undergone "a lot of change" in recent months on a podcast released just before Christmas.

In the podcast, Ms Pattison said: "I've got a new job, my husband has got a new job, that wasn't meant to happen.

"But it did and my daughter has started a new school so there's been a lot of change for us as a family."

Emma Pattison
Emma Pattison. Picture: Twitter

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, said: “On behalf of Surrey Police, my team, and I, I first want to express my sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Emma, Lettie and George, as well as to the students and staff of Epsom College, for their tragic loss. 

“I want to give my assurance that we will conduct a thorough investigation into what took place last night, and hope to be able to bring some peace in these traumatic circumstances.

"I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Police at the scene of Epsom college following the death of Emma, George and Lettie Pattison
Police at the scene of Epsom college following the death of Emma, George and Lettie Pattison. Picture: Alamy

Ms Pattison became Epsom's first female head just five months ago, having worked for six years as head teacher of Croydon High School in south London.

Epsom and Ewell Borough Commander Inspector Jon Vale said: “We’re aware that this tragic incident will have caused concern and upset in the local community.

"While this is believed to be an isolated incident, in the coming days, our local officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to students, parents, teachers, and the local community."

"I would like to thank the school and the community for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.”

Head governor Dr Alastair Wells also said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

Epsom College
Epsom College. Picture: Alamy

Dr Wells added: "Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma’s family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career. 

“Emma was a wonderful teacher, but most of all she was a delightful person.

"In time we will commemorate Emma and her family, in the appropriate way, and in line with the wishes of her family.

"But for now, we ask that we are all given the time, space and respect we need to come to terms with this tragic loss.”

