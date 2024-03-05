What is Super Tuesday? Everything you need to know as US voters in 16 states choose presidential nominees

5 March 2024, 18:10

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be hoping to pick up many delegates on Super Tuesday
Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be hoping to pick up many delegates on Super Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Millions of US voters will have their say on the presidential nominee today in what is traditionally called Super Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Voters in several US states have already chosen who they think should be the Republican and Democrat candidates for the presidential election in November.

Former president Donald Trump and current incumbent Joe Biden already look like the runaway favourites to get their party's nominations after several primary votes.

But there is still time for an upset, and room for challengers to cause a surprise.

The race to secure the nominations will be more clearly defined after the Super Tuesday primary results come in, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Read more: Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost

Read more: Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in Washington DC vote - becoming first woman to win Republican presidential primary

Voters go to the polls in 16 states across the US on Super Tuesday
Voters go to the polls in 16 states across the US on Super Tuesday. Picture: Getty

What is Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday is when voters in 16 states and one US territory cast their ballots for the presidential nominees on the same day.

Super Tuesday is almost always the first Tuesday in March.

Some states are also choosing the people that they want to run for governor or senator for their state, as well as some district attorneys.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

What happens on Super Tuesday?

Both Republicans and Democrats cast their ballots to decide who they want to run for president and other offices.

After the votes have been counted up, delegates are awarded.

Delegates are people chosen to represent their community at the party conventions, and they choose the candidate to represent their party on the November ballot.

To get their party's nomination, candidates need a majority of delegates to choose them.

Super Tuesday has the most delegates at stake of any date: 854 of 2429 Republican delegates - more than 35% - and 1,420 Democrat delegates, about 36%.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

Which states are holding votes?

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia are holding votes for both Republicans and Democrats.

Iowa and the territory of American Samoa are holding votes for Democrats.

Donald Trump enjoying 'splendid few weeks' as he's restored to Colorado ballot

Could Joe Biden and Donald Trump be chosen as their parties' nominees?

Nobody is set to become the nominee after Super Tuesday, but both Mr Biden and Mr Trump are expected to get close.

Mr Biden is likely to win very easily, with his only challengers for the nomination, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, yet to pick up any delegates. He has 206 delegates himself.

Mr Trump's only serious challenger remaining is Nikki Haley, who has picked up 43 delegates to his 242 ahead of Super Tuesday. It is unclear if she will drop out if Super Tuesday goes poorly for her.

But even though we might think we know what will happen, neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden will be able to claim the "presumptive nominee" title yet.

The earliest that could happen is March 12 for Mr Trump and March 19 for Mr Biden.

Trump hails Supreme Court decision to keep him on ballot as ‘bringing our country together’

When are the results set to come in?

Voting closes at 7pm EST (midnight UK time) in Vermont and Virginia, which are in the east of the country.

Polls in North Carolina close at 12.30am UK time, and in Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas at 1am UK time.

In Arkansas, voting finishes at 1.30am UK time, and in Colorado and Minnesota at 2am UK time.

Polls close at 3am UK time in Utah, and at 4am in California.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Proposal to close Spain's bars and restaurants earlier causes outrage among proprietors and furious tourists

Spain's government proposes early bar and restaurant closures, sparking outrage from proprietors and furious tourists

Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

Super Tuesday contests poised to move Biden and Trump closer to November rematch

A Russian ship named Caesar Kunikov passes through the Dardanelles strait in Turkey en route to the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 (Burak Gezen/AP)

Ukraine ‘sinks Russian warship’ in the Black Sea using high-tech drones

Fire in Detroit

Explosive fire at site in US used by vape suppliers sends debris a mile away

The "nightmarish" creature belongs to the mosasaurs, a family of giant marine lizards, which are the ancestors of the modern-day Komodo dragon and anaconda.

'Nightmarish' sea lizard with dagger-like teeth ruled the oceans as dinosaurs roamed the land, scientists discover

Israeli troops move near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel

Gaza ceasefire talks end without breakthrough, Egypt says

International Court Ukraine

International court seeks arrest of two Russian officers linked to Ukraine war

Sir Mark Rowley said police were being labelled both ‘woke’ and ‘fascist’

Police labelled both ‘woke’ and ‘fascists’ over pro-Palestinian marches, Met chief says

Glitter will not be attending today's hearing.

Gary Glitter loses bid to stop victim from taking chunk of his £6 million fortune

Facebook and Instagram have gone down, according to thousands of the social media platforms' users

Facebook and Instagram down: Social media users report issues as Meta platforms experience worldwide outage

'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights

'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead near Birmingham has been pictured for the first time.

'Rest easy princess': Tributes to 10-year-old girl found dead as 'laughing' woman, 33, arrested

Germany Tesla

Production at Tesla plant halted after suspected arson attack

The King has continued royal duties amid his cancer treatment as he met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of tomorrow's budget

Royals return? King Charles meets Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget after MoD said Kate will attend Trooping the Colour

Fernando, 28, and Vicente, 63, claim they were attacked by a group of men while travelling across India

‘We thought we were going to die’: Travel influencer who was ‘raped by seven men’ in India reveals horrifying details

The chancellor has decided to make national insurance the main measure in the spring Budget after deciding against cutting income tax.

Jeremy Hunt 'to cut National Insurance by 2p' in Budget as tax boost for workers

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Doctors Protest

Korean doctors face suspensions as Seoul moves to prosecute strike leaders

Germany Russia Ukraine

Russia hacked conference call after German officer used unsecured phone line

The elderly lady was left dangling from the shop front when her coat was caught by the electronic shutters

Spider-Nan: Moment elderly shopper left dangling from storefront after her coat gets stuck on the shutters
The confrontation took place in central London

Shocking moment pro-Palestine protester tells lone Jewish man he should be 'beaten up' as police watch on
Turkey Israel Palestinians

Turkey detains seven more people for ‘selling information’ to Israel spy agency

Emergency services are at the scene.

Two injured as double decker bus ploughs into building in central London

Israel Palestinians

At least 17 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza

South China Sea

Philippine and Chinese vessels collide in disputed South China Sea

The Princess of Wales will lead Trooping the Colour in June

Kate's return: Princess to play major role in Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties after surgery
AI safety summit

Former Twitter executives sue Elon Musk over firings ‘without cause’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece, Kate Middleton

Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother
Kate was last seen on Christmas Day

Princess of Wales pictured for first time since abdominal surgery as she continues her recovery
The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family".

'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit