Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost

4 March 2024, 15:21 | Updated: 4 March 2024, 15:54

Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost
Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled Donald Trump cannot be removed from any presidential election ballots - reversing Colorado's decision to prevent him from standing for election following the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Monday's decision is a huge boost to the former president after the court ruled unanimously on the idea that Trump could not be unilaterally removed from the ballot.

The ruling reversed the Colorado Supreme Court decision which determined Trump violated the “insurrectionist clause” and could not serve again as president under section 3 of the Constitution's 14th Amendment.

The decision now vanishes many of the legal threats nationwide that have plagued the Republican's presidential campaign.

Trump still faces four other legal challenges, however - including a federal election subversion case that covers some of the former president's conduct during the January 6 riots.

It comes a day before the Super Tuesday primaries where around a third of all available delegates are up for grabs in primaries and caucuses across the country.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally, March 2, Greensboro, N.C.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally, March 2, Greensboro, N.C. Picture: Alamy

Read More: ‘She would have been disgusted’: Sinéad O’Connor’s furious estate demands Donald Trump stop using singer’s music

Read More: Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in Washington DC vote - becoming first woman to win Republican presidential primary

Colorado's Supreme Court, in a first-of-its-kind ruling, had previously decided that the provision, Section 3, could be applied to Trump, who that court found incited the Capitol attack. No court before had applied Section 3 to a presidential candidate.

Some election observers have warned that a ruling requiring congressional action to implement Section 3 could leave the door open to a renewed fight over trying to use the provision to disqualify Trump in the event he wins the election.

In one scenario, a Democratic-controlled Congress could try to reject certifying Trump's election on January 6 2025 under the clause.

The issue then could return to the court, possibly in the midst of a full-blown constitutional crisis.

Both sides had requested fast work by the court, which heard arguments less than a month ago, on February 8. The justices seemed poised then to rule in Trump's favour.

Trump had been kicked off the ballots in Colorado, Maine and Illinois, but all three rulings were on hold awaiting the Supreme Court's decision.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, in Richmond, Va.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, in Richmond, Va. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row

Read More: Minister Bim Afolami says tweet in which he referred to Donald Trump as 'a cancer' is appropriate

The case is the court's most direct involvement in a presidential election since Bush v Gore, a decision delivered a quarter of a century ago that effectively handed the 2000 election to Republican George W Bush.

And it is just one of several cases involving Mr Trump directly or that could affect his chances of becoming president again, including a case scheduled for arguments in late April about whether he can be criminally prosecuted on election interference charges, including his role in the January 6 Capitol attack.

The timing of the high court's intervention has raised questions about whether Mr Trump will be tried before the November election.

The arguments in February were the first time the high court had heard a case involving Section 3.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Supreme Court restores Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots

Star Trek episode 'banned' for 34 years after it predicted Irish reunification in 2024 following terror campaign

Star Trek episode 'banned' for 34 years after it predicted Irish reunification in 2024 following terror campaign

Trump-Fraud Lawsuit-Weisselberg

Former Trump Organisation chief financial officer pleads guilty to perjury

Rosemarie Mallett, Bishop of Croydon, says she hopes the investment fund can be "a catalyst to encourage other institutions to investigate their past and make a better future for impacted communities".

Calls for Church of England to raise £1 billion to address slavery legacy after £100 million deemed 'insufficient'

APTOPIX Haiti Violence

Haiti declares curfew as it tries to restore order after weekend jailbreak

Sinéad O'Connor's estate demanded the former US president stop using her music.

‘She would have been disgusted’: Sinéad O’Connor’s furious estate demands Donald Trump stop using singer’s music

£1.2 million was spent on maintenance and improvements in 2023, despite the venue not being open, a hearing was told.

O2 Academy Brixton to reopen 16 months after deadly crush killed two people

Nikki Haley has defeated Donald Trump in the Washington DC primary - clinching his first win over the former president in the 2024 race to become the Republican presidential candidate.

Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in Washington DC vote - becoming first woman to win Republican presidential primary

Russia Nadezhdin Appeal

Russian court upholds decision barring anti-Ukraine war hopeful from election

Pakistan New Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister

Exclusive
Pregabalin is used to treat a variety of illnesses, including epilepsy, depression and anxiety

Pregabalin ‘robbed me of a life and stopped me having kids’, woman who lived her whole life with chronic pain reveals

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the 2024 spring Budget on Wednesday

Budget 2024: When is it and what are the key things you need to know?

The AI images have not been directly linked to Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump supporters target African American voters with fake AI images in apparent attempt to sway black vote

Police have failed to solve nearly half of burglaries in England and Wales in the past three years.

Police 'failed to solve a single burglary in nearly half of all neighbourhoods’ in past three years despite pledge

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson

‘Get out! Get out!’ Dramatic moment police rescue residents as inferno engulfs London flats

Paul Scully has announced that he will not contest his seat at the next election

Paul Scully joins exodus of Tory MPs quitting at the next election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech to business and construction representatives during a visit to Panattoni Park.

Rishi Sunak claims UK economy is getting 'on the right track' ahead of Spring Budget

Israel Palestinians

Israeli Cabinet member meets US officials as ceasefire talks get under way

France Abortion Right

French lawmakers gather for vote that will make abortion a constitutional right

Bear (L) is due to find out how much of his sex tape profits he must pay back

Stephen Bear arrives at court for confiscation hearing in 'Mexican Cartel' tracksuit after revenge porn conviction
The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family".

'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour
Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari has been found nearly 30 years after it was stolen

Gerhard Berger's £350,000 Ferrari stolen in 1995 recovered by police 28 years later

October Rain is the leading song choice, with Dance Forever in second place.

Israel agrees to change controversial October Rain lyrics ahead of Eurovision 2024

Dame Priti Patel told LBC there should be a government review into how the police watchdog is working

‘Corrupt’ minority of police ‘using their position to do terrible things,’ former Home Sec Dame Priti Patel tells LBC
Thailand Politics

Thai court acquits former PM over mishandling of government funds

The hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 could be renewed

Families of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 given new hope of answers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla is taking some time off from her royal duties

Prince William and Princess Anne to step up as Queen Camilla 'jets off on holiday' in break from holding down royal fort
Kate will not return to her public duties until Easter

Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

Sarah Ferguson has been told her cancer does not appear to have spread.

Sarah Ferguson 'hugely relieved' as doctors say skin cancer ‘doesn’t appear to have spread’ following examination

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit