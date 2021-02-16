Scotland lockdown: When are Scottish schools reopening?

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed Scottish schools will be reopening after February half term. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed schools in Scotland will be going back after the February half term as part of a phased return plan - but how does it work? And what school years will go back first?

Scotland’s First Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed Scottish schools will be reopening next week, from 22 February, following the coronavirus lockdown.

In today’s Scotland lockdown review update, Sturgeon revealed some primary school years will be able to go back to the classroom as she insisted she’s keen to see schools return to normal.

However, Scotland’s pupils will be returning as part of a phased opening system which means not everyone will be returning at the same time.

So when are Scottish schools reopening? How does a phased school return work? And what school years are allowed back first?

The First Minister has revealed a phased reopening of schools plan. Picture: PA

When are Scottish schools reopening?

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed selected school years would return to the classroom after the February half term - the week commencing 22 February.

How does a phased school return work?

To begin with, three primary school years will return full time to the classroom with a part-time return for those in secondary school years who need to complete work for a qualification. All other students will continue to be home schooled.

Coronavirus numbers will continue to be watched as will community transmission before Scotland confirm the return of other school years.

What school years are allowed back first?

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed for now, schools years one to three will return to the classroom.

Secondary school pupils who need to complete practical work for their examinations will also be permitted to return to school.

The First Minister added: "We are choosing to use the very limited headroom we have right now to get at least some children back to school - because children's education and wellbeing is such a priority.

"But being able to get children back to education may mean the rest of us living with some other restrictions for longer."