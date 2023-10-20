When are the clocks changing in the UK? Exact date British Summer Time ends

On October 29th, clocks in the UK will change by an hour. Picture: Alamy

When do the clocks change this October in the UK? And are they going forwards or backwards? Here's everything you need to know…

Listen to this article Loading audio...

What is the date and time clocks will change in October 2023?

On October 29th, clocks in the UK will change by an hour at 2am, going back to 1am.

This gives everyone an extra hour in bed and helps us prepare for the colder months when daylight hours are shorter.

Any device in your home connected to the internet, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs will automatically change.

However, alarm clocks, car radios and other devices may need to be changed manually.

Do the clocks go forward or backward in October?

The clocks go back one hour - it means evenings become darker earlier.

A helpful phrase to remember is “spring forward, fall back” to know whether the clocks are going forward or back.

Why do the clocks change in the UK?

The change was introduced to give farmers an extra hour of sunlight to work following the First World War.

It also had the benefits of saving coal usage and making the most of natural light.

When do the clocks go forward again?

In 2024 the clocks will go forward again by an hour on Sunday March 31.