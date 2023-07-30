Breaking News

Explosion at Pakistan political rally kills at least 35 and injures dozens more

The blast happened in north west Pakistan. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

At least 35 people have been killed in a blast in Pakistan and dozens more have been injured.

The detonation happened during a rally held by an Islamist party in the north west of the country.

Authorities fear the death toll will only get worse and a rescue mission is under way.

The exact cause of the blast has not been confirmed.

The blast happened in Bajaur district, close to the border with Afghanistan, at a rally by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

One of the party's regional leaders, Maulana Ziaullah, died in the blast, officials said.

Images from the scene showed people being taken away by ambulances but clinics are being overloaded by the massive amount of patients. At least 200 were reported to be hurt.

Updates to follow