Farage meets Musk at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion amid rumours of $100m Reform donation

Nigel Farage and Nick Candy have met Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion. Picture: Reform UK

By Will Conroy

Nigel Farage and Nick Candy have met Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion following reports the tech billionaire is preparing to donate $100m to Reform UK.

Reform unveiled billionaire property developer Candy as its treasurer last week as the latest in a series of announcements by Farage's party with the next general election in mind.

The three men met at the Florida club on Monday amid rumours of Musk’s planned donation, which would be by far the largest donation in British electoral history.

Reform unveiled billionaire property developer Candy as its treasurer last week. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, Farage and Candy said: “We had a great meeting with Elon Musk for an hour yesterday.

“We learned a great deal about the Trump ground game and will have ongoing discussions on other areas.

"We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together.

“Our thanks also to President Trump for allowing us to use Mar-a-Lago for this historic meeting. The special relationship is alive and well.”

When questioned by ITV, Musk denied he was planning to donate $100 million, but did not rule out another amount.

Meanwhile, Farage said the rumoured donation was "pure speculation", that the idea was "complete news to me" and "I’ve heard nothing of the kind".

Musk has been appointed by Trump to lead a new government efficiency commission. Picture: Alamy

The rumours were sparked by the Sunday Times, which reported Conservative Party officials were concerned about Reform using the money to wipe their party out at the next election.

Musk is a prominent critic of Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and has backed Reform to form the next government in posts on his social media platform X.

At the end of November, Musk shared a post on X claiming that Reform will win the next general election, captioning his repost with the word “yes”.

The Billionaire has been appointed by Trump to lead a new government efficiency commission in the US.

Farage has previously described Musk as "very supportive".

He said: "[Musk] thinks that if Reform do well in the UK, we can bring about the same kind of change that he intends to do with Donald Trump in America."