Nigel Farage reveals he would lead a Conservative-Reform merged party

Farage says he’d lead a 'centre-right' party to could stand against Labour… as he blames Cameron and Osborne for turning the Tories socialist democrat party. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Farage has said he’d lead a 'centre-right' party and could stand against Labour, as he blames Cameron and Osborne for turning the Tories socialist democrat party during an LBC phone-in.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Reform UK leader took aim at the current Conservative government, warning LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "something new is going to emerge on the centre right."

"I don't know what it's called, but do I think I could end up leading a national opposition to a Labour party with a big majority, where I can stand up and hold them to account on issues? Yes," confirmed Mr Farage.

It follows comments from Mr Farage explaining that the reasons he had been targeted twice while on the campaign trail for Reform UK was because he challenges the political consensus and has his feet on the ground.

Asked by Nick whether he'd "be happy to lead a merged party," Farage responded adamantly, "yes".

Nigel Farage: "We need a coherent voice of opposition"

"Would you be happy to lead the Conservative Party?" Nick pushed.

"Well, not as it currently is," admitted Farage, admitting the current Conservative party "may well be dead".

When pushed by Nick on a future leadership race, the Reform UK leader refused to rule out leading a new centre-right opposition.

"If it were re-worked?" posed Nick.

"I would be prepared to lead the centre right in this country; a centre right that stands up for small business, a centre right that believes in borders, a centre right that isn't scared about standing up for the British people," Mr Farage said.

Read more: Reform candidate rants that ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ in unearthed footage

Read more: 'I'm not going to surrender to the mob': Farage blames ‘angry left’ and social media after milkshake attacks

On Tuesday, Mr Farage was forced to duck for cover after a man hurled a missile at him while he was out campaigning. Last week a woman threw a milkshake on his face.

Reform candidate rants that ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ in unearthed footage

Two people have since been charged in connection with the assaults.

Mr Farage told Nick that there were two reasons why people want to throw things at him.

"One is that I'm the only political figure that walks into crowds of people. All the rest it's a factory with 20 staff [who are told] 'don't say a word or you'll be sacked'."

It comes as Mr Farage defended comments made by Reform UK candidates after LBC exposed one who said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ during a public rant in 2017.

Mr Farage said it was ‘utter cobblers’ that Reform UK candidates had voiced ’Nazi sympathies’ as he took calls from listeners on LBC this morning.