Breaking News

Fears of a new gas leak in Thornton Heath as police double cordon around collapsed house

Police have cordoned off an extra 100 metres around a collapsed house in Thornton Heath amid fears of a fresh gas leak. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Police have cordoned off an extra 100 metres around a collapsed house in Thornton Heath amid fears of a fresh gas leak.

A girl, believed to be aged four, died and three others were injured after a house collapsed following an explosion on Galpin's Road just after 7am yesterday.

A cordon around the area expanded to 200m this morning with more nearby homes evacuated amid fears of a new leak, Merton Council said.

"Officers are knocking door to door to advise and help residents. Southern Gas Networks continue to work on site, and residents must stay away from the cordon area until it is safe to return," the statement added.

"Council officers are working as hard as possible to help the 100-plus residents who have been evacuated, and will continue to do so today, as more homes are evacuated."

Around 100 people were housed overnight in nearby hotels while others who live within the cordoned area but a safe distance away were not evacuated.

Children have written touching tributes in chalk on the ground near the scene in Croydon.

"Spread your wings" has been chalked alongside drawings of hearts and rainbows beside the police cordon at the junction of Berkshire Way and Galpin's Road.

Several bouquets and teddies have also been left at the scene, which was quiet this morning by contrast to the large gathering of residents who had been evacuated the day before.

Children and neighbours have lain flowers and written touching tributes in chalk on the ground near the scene in Croydon. . Picture: Alamy

A terraced house in Thornton Heath collapsed in the explosion with the roof caving in, while neighbouring properties were also damaged. Picture: Alamy

Residents of a road where an explosion killed a child have described sensing a "time bomb" in the days beforehand due to the headache-inducing stench of gas in their homes.

Several residents have told the PA news agency they could smell gas for "at least two weeks" prior, with many experiencing headaches, dizziness and difficulty breathing.

Two people said their neighbours had called gas engineers several days before the explosion.

Galpin's Road resident, Amarjit Kaur, also shared images with PA of engineers working on the street in photographs dated July 31, but said she had not seen them since.

A neighbour who lives opposite the incident, Delroy Simms, 62, said he could smell gas for "at least two weeks" before the blast, describing the situation as "a time bomb".

Mr Simms, who has been evacuated to a nearby hotel with five members of his family, was hailed as a "hero" alongside Kutoya Kukanda, 50, after they rescued three children from the rubble.

The resident said he was with his neighbour when she called the gas company on Wednesday - five days before the explosion.

Mr Simms told PA on Tuesday: "She was telling them, 'the smell, it's really really strong, someone needs to be here'. "I was there during the conversation.

"The council knew about these calls too."

Describing the smell, Mr Simms, a sales assistant, said: "It was potent.

"I remember on the Sunday, my wife said, 'that gas is really strong, they should be evacuating us'.

"That day I came home from work, got out of the car and started with an instant headache.

"It was a time bomb waiting to happen."

Mr Simms said he now feels so unsafe in his home he is considering moving away.

Local MP Siobhan McDonagh said she has written to gas company SGN "demanding answers" over the explosion in south London.

The Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden told PA: "We wrote to SGN last night.

"Clearly there are lots of questions that need answering: how was this allowed to happen, why weren't people made aware, and why weren't they evacuated before the terrible tragedy happened?

"I want to express my condolences for the families on Galpin's Street - this should never have happened and we will get to the bottom of it.

"I'm sorry for the disruption to those who have been displaced."

This morning, alongside colleagues from @LondonFire, we attended an incident in #ThorntonHeath.



We treated four people. One was discharged and three others were taken to hospital. Sadly, a child was also pronounced dead at the scene.



All LAS crews have now been stood down. https://t.co/bjyQYezfgw — London Ambulance Service 💙 (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 8, 2022

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters raced to the scene of the fire shortly after 7am yesterday.

A terraced house collapsed in the explosion with the roof caving in, while neighbouring properties were also damaged.

Search and rescue teams had hoped to find the girl alive.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) deputy assistant commissioner Richard Welch, who is at the scene in Thornton Heath, said in a statement: "Firefighters carried out a search of the property and sadly, a child was pronounced dead at the scene."Our thoughts are with their family, friends and the local community at this time."

Shocking videos from the scene show neighbours desperately clambering through the rubble to try and find loved ones, with parts of the building strewn across the street.

Several residents also raised concerns for a woman living in the house next door, which was damaged by the blast, after her husband was seen searching for her.

The leader of Merton Council said the incident was the result of a gas explosion.

Ross Garrod said: "We're all devastated by today's news at the tragic death of a child as a result of a gas explosion at Galpin's Road.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with the family affected, and I know everyone in our community will feel the same.

"Residents rightly have questions that they want answers to, and a full investigation is underway by the relevant authorities."

He added the council has opened an evacuation centre at the New Horizons Centre in Croydon and so far had supported around 100 residents.

This story is being updated