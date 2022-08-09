Breaking News

Fears of a new gas leak in Thornton Heath as police double cordon around collapsed house

9 August 2022, 13:17 | Updated: 9 August 2022, 14:38

Police have cordoned off an extra 100 metres around a collapsed house in Thornton Heath amid fears of a fresh gas leak.
Police have cordoned off an extra 100 metres around a collapsed house in Thornton Heath amid fears of a fresh gas leak. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Police have cordoned off an extra 100 metres around a collapsed house in Thornton Heath amid fears of a fresh gas leak.

A girl, believed to be aged four, died and three others were injured after a house collapsed following an explosion on Galpin's Road just after 7am yesterday.

A cordon around the area expanded to 200m this morning with more nearby homes evacuated amid fears of a new leak, Merton Council said.

"Officers are knocking door to door to advise and help residents. Southern Gas Networks continue to work on site, and residents must stay away from the cordon area until it is safe to return," the statement added.

"Council officers are working as hard as possible to help the 100-plus residents who have been evacuated, and will continue to do so today, as more homes are evacuated."

Around 100 people were housed overnight in nearby hotels while others who live within the cordoned area but a safe distance away were not evacuated.

Children have written touching tributes in chalk on the ground near the scene in Croydon.

"Spread your wings" has been chalked alongside drawings of hearts and rainbows beside the police cordon at the junction of Berkshire Way and Galpin's Road.

Several bouquets and teddies have also been left at the scene, which was quiet this morning by contrast to the large gathering of residents who had been evacuated the day before.

Children and neighbours have lain flowers and written touching tributes in chalk on the ground near the scene in Croydon.
Children and neighbours have lain flowers and written touching tributes in chalk on the ground near the scene in Croydon. . Picture: Alamy
A terraced house in Thornton Heath collapsed in the explosion with the roof caving in, while neighbouring properties were also damaged.
A terraced house in Thornton Heath collapsed in the explosion with the roof caving in, while neighbouring properties were also damaged. Picture: Alamy

Residents of a road where an explosion killed a child have described sensing a "time bomb" in the days beforehand due to the headache-inducing stench of gas in their homes.

Several residents have told the PA news agency they could smell gas for "at least two weeks" prior, with many experiencing headaches, dizziness and difficulty breathing.

Two people said their neighbours had called gas engineers several days before the explosion.

Galpin's Road resident, Amarjit Kaur, also shared images with PA of engineers working on the street in photographs dated July 31, but said she had not seen them since.

A neighbour who lives opposite the incident, Delroy Simms, 62, said he could smell gas for "at least two weeks" before the blast, describing the situation as "a time bomb".

Mr Simms, who has been evacuated to a nearby hotel with five members of his family, was hailed as a "hero" alongside Kutoya Kukanda, 50, after they rescued three children from the rubble.

The resident said he was with his neighbour when she called the gas company on Wednesday - five days before the explosion.

Mr Simms told PA on Tuesday: "She was telling them, 'the smell, it's really really strong, someone needs to be here'. "I was there during the conversation.

"The council knew about these calls too."

Describing the smell, Mr Simms, a sales assistant, said: "It was potent.

"I remember on the Sunday, my wife said, 'that gas is really strong, they should be evacuating us'.

"That day I came home from work, got out of the car and started with an instant headache.

"It was a time bomb waiting to happen."

Mr Simms said he now feels so unsafe in his home he is considering moving away.

Local MP Siobhan McDonagh said she has written to gas company SGN "demanding answers" over the explosion in south London.

The Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden told PA: "We wrote to SGN last night.

"Clearly there are lots of questions that need answering: how was this allowed to happen, why weren't people made aware, and why weren't they evacuated before the terrible tragedy happened?

"I want to express my condolences for the families on Galpin's Street - this should never have happened and we will get to the bottom of it.

"I'm sorry for the disruption to those who have been displaced."

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters raced to the scene of the fire shortly after 7am yesterday.

A terraced house collapsed in the explosion with the roof caving in, while neighbouring properties were also damaged.

Search and rescue teams had hoped to find the girl alive.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) deputy assistant commissioner Richard Welch, who is at the scene in Thornton Heath, said in a statement: "Firefighters carried out a search of the property and sadly, a child was pronounced dead at the scene."Our thoughts are with their family, friends and the local community at this time."

Shocking videos from the scene show neighbours desperately clambering through the rubble to try and find loved ones, with parts of the building strewn across the street.

Several residents also raised concerns for a woman living in the house next door, which was damaged by the blast, after her husband was seen searching for her.

The leader of Merton Council said the incident was the result of a gas explosion.

Ross Garrod said: "We're all devastated by today's news at the tragic death of a child as a result of a gas explosion at Galpin's Road.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with the family affected, and I know everyone in our community will feel the same.

"Residents rightly have questions that they want answers to, and a full investigation is underway by the relevant authorities."

He added the council has opened an evacuation centre at the New Horizons Centre in Croydon and so far had supported around 100 residents.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stagecoach drivers fear they will struggle with the heat in the forthcoming heatwave

Fears bus drivers could collapse behind the wheel due to lack of air-conditioning in cabs

ghd

Ryan Giggs 'locked ex out of a hotel room while she was naked', court hears

Households have been warned energy bills are expected to hit £4,200 in January.

Energy bills set to rise to staggering £4,200 this winter as Brits grapple with cost of living crisis

A Cambridge professor has been found to have bullied a junior female colleague after he allegedly told her to "sit down woman"

Cambridge professor 'bullied' female colleague after he told her to 'shut up' and 'sit down woman'

vc

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Breaking
Toni Minichiello (left), who coached Jessica Ennis-Hill (right), has been banned from athletics for life after an investigation found he engaged in "sexually physical behaviour" with athletes.

Former athletics coach Toni Minichiello banned for life for 'sexually physical behaviour'

Tube, train and bus strikes are set to cripple UK in August

Tube, train and bus strike dates: When are the walkouts set to cripple UK in August

An amber warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office.

Amber warning for 35C extreme temperatures issued by Met Office ahead of four-day second heatwave

Helen Rhodes (right) tragically died on a flight from Hong Kong to the UK.

Family of Brit mum who died on plane in front of her kids was 'so excited' about returning to UK

Kyra Hill, had been with a group of friends celebrating another girl's birthday when she disappeared at Liquid Leisure water park

'Sweet and caring' girl, 11, who died at Windsor water park pictured as friends pay tribute

NHS nurses are set to vote on industrial action next month.

'We've had enough!': Nurses to vote on first ever strike in England and Wales

Summer hosepipe bans could continue until October with no "meaningful rainfall" forecast

Hosepipe bans could last until October as Brits brace for 36C heatwave this week

The FBI has conducted a search of Former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

FBI raids Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of probe into missing White House records

Olivia Newton-John starred in Grease with John Travolta

'We will all be together again': John Travolta leads tributes to Olivia Newton-John

Boris Johnson won't step in ahead of the appointment of his successor next month

Boris' 'summer of drift': PM accused of ignoring cost of living crisis as Tory candidates pledge to take action

The York Dungeon has refused to make changes.

'Woke' parents demand York Dungeon rename 'offensive' Dick Turpin ride

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a street at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine

Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant

A military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait

Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island

South Korea Weather

Nine dead in Seoul after torrential rain turns streets into rivers

The Beluga whale in the Seine river (Sea Shepherd via AP)

Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater

Election 2022 Wisconsin Governor

Trump’s home in Florida searched by FBI ‘in White House records probe’

Israel Palestinians

Three dead and dozens injured after arrest operation by Israeli troops

Issey Miyake

Famed Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies aged 84

Kenya Election

Voting under way in Kenya’s presidential election

Japan Nagasaki Anniversary

Nagasaki mayor warns of ‘present nuclear crisis’ on anniversary of US bombing

Former President Donald Trump delivers the final remarks during Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, on Saturday, August 6, 2022

Former president Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London