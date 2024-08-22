Breaking News

Fifth body recovered by divers from Bayesian superyacht wreck in Sicily

The fifth body bag is brought ashore at the harbour in Porticello by rescue workers searching for the six tourists missing after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday whilst moored around half a mile off the Sicilian coast. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A fifth body has been recovered by divers from the wreck of the Bayesian after the superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily on Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A fire service boat with flashing blue lights was seen returning with the blue body bag to Porticello at just after 8.45am local time on Thursday.

As of Wednesday night, four bodies had been recovered and brought back to shore.

The stricken superyacht sank to a depth of around 50m with six people marked as missing after it was hit by a water spout at around 5am on Monday.

The missing passengers were: British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah, banker Jonathan Bloomer, his wife, Judy Bloomer, lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

In this frame grab taken from a footage released by the Italian Firefighters Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, scuba divers on the scene scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello, southern Italy. Picture: Alamy

'The missing six': Search resumes for British tech tycoon and daughter, 18, after superyacht sinks off Sicilian coast. Picture: alamy

Italian officials confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that five bodies had been found in the cabins of the boat - with the bodies yet to be identified.

It comes as an Italian doctor at the hospital where British tourist Charlotte Emsley and her one-year-old daughter were taken said the mother held her baby above the waves after the yacht sank.

Dr Domenico Cipolla, of Di Cristina Children's Hospital in Palermo, told the PA news agency: "The child and the mother went to the hotel near Porticello on Tuesday, they are both in a good condition.

"Obviously the mother and the husband were so shaken by what has happened, it was a tragedy for them.

"She told me that two minutes after falling asleep with her baby they were in the water, she did not understand how this happened, it went dark.

This is a developing story.