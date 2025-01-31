Sting, Greenday, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder headline star-studded FireAid benefit concert for LA wildfire victims

31 January 2025, 09:00 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 09:06

Sting, Greenday, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder headline star-studded FireAid benefit concert for LA wildfire victims
Sting, Greenday, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder headline star-studded FireAid benefit concert for LA wildfire victims. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sting, Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga were among a host of A-list headliners taking part in a benefit concert for victims of the recent devastating LA wildfires on Thursday.

More than 25 artists took to the stage at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Thursday evening for the FireAid benefit show - one of two major venues in the city holding the joint concert.

Proceeds from the concert are set to go towards the rebuilding of local communities in the Los Angeles area.

Communities across Los Angeles - most notably the Pacific Palisades - were devastated during a series of unprecedented wildfires which ripped through the area in early January.

Actor Billy Crystal, who has lived in the area for 46 years, welcomed crowds to the Kia Forum, with the star wearing the same clothes he is said to have worn when he escaped the Pacific Palisades fire earlier this month.

Among those who performed were British rocker Sting, P!nk, Lil Baby, Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga and Earth Wind & Fire.

Sting performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sting performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy
Olivia Rodrigo performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Olivia Rodrigo performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

The lineup also featured multiple acts who were born and raised in the Los Angeles area, including Billie Eilish, Dawes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and No Doubt.

Many of the artists had ties to the area, with Katy Perry, a California native, seen waving the state's flag while singing hit single California Gurls.

Ahead of the event, Sir Rod Stewart also took to Instagram, uploading a story on the event’s official account and sharing a message urging people to donate to the cause.

“Hi this is Rod Stewart, I’ve flown all the way from England to be in for tonight’s Fire-Aid cause,” he said.

Rod Stewart performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rod Stewart performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

“LA is very special to me, I’ve lived here for 50 odd years, i’ve only moved back to England a few years ago.

“It’s in my heart and it’s in my soul, so let’s raise lots and lots of money for tonight. Wonderful event. It’s going to be fantastic.”

At least 28 people died as a result of the fast-spreading wildfires, and 16,000 homes and businesses were destroyed since they started in early January.

The shows are taking place at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome, two large arenas about a mile apart, on Thursday evening.

Gwen Stefani, left, and Tony Kanal of No Doubt perform during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Gwen Stefani, left, and Tony Kanal of No Doubt perform during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello). Picture: Alamy

At the Intuit Dome, those performing include: Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind & Fire.

At the Kia Forum, those performing include: Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Pink, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, the Black Crowes, and John Mayer.

Billie Eilish, left, performs with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Billie Eilish, left, performs with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello). Picture: Alamy

Each artist is expected to perform around two to four songs.

Proceeds go towards an organization created to rebuild Los Angeles infrastructure, as well as support displaced families and advance fire prevention technologies and strategies.

Irving Azoff, former Ticketmaster chief and one of the organisers of the event told the AP that "there are at least 2,000 seats going to first responders, firemen, policemen and people that have lost their homes."

A press release confirmed that proceeds will be handled by the Annenberg Foundation, an organisation founded in the late 80s by Walter H. Annenberg - former US ambassador to the UK.

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello). Picture: Alamy
An aerial image shows homes damaged and destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood of Los Angeles county, California on January 30, 2025.
An aerial image shows homes damaged and destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood of Los Angeles county, California on January 30, 2025. Picture: Getty

"Contributions made to FireAid, in connection with the FireAid benefit concert, and other direct donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.

"The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in our community, including rapid response, will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact."

Shelli Azoff, Irving Azoff’s wife, co-organised the event. She said she was determined to make sure the money got into the right hands.

People arriving outside the Forum prior to the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.
People arriving outside the Forum prior to the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. Picture: Alamy

"It was very important for us to find people that were familiar with the right organisations. So that we could place the money in the right place," she said.

"I think that all of us are really committed to getting the money to the people that have been very affected.

"It means a lot to me to get it to people that haven't been thought about. And those are the people that don't have jobs anymore due to the businesses being down as well.”

The concerts will be live-streamed for free on multiple streaming platforms, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Facebook, Instagram, Disney+, and Paramount+.

It will also be shown in a number of theatres across the US.

