Mick Jagger leads tributes to late ex-girlfriend and 60's pop icon Marianne Faithfull

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull in the gardens at Mount St Margaret Hospital, Sydney, 27 July 1969. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have led tributes to Marianne Faithfull, after the 60s pop icon and actress died aged 78.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer and actress died in London on Thursday with her family.

She was best known for the song Tears Go By, which reached the UK top 10 upon its release in 1964.

Sir Mick Jagger, who had a highly publicised relationship with Ms Faithfull in the 1960s, shared a sweet set of photographs of the singer on social media.

"I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull," The Rolling Stones frontman wrote.

Read more: Sinead O'Connor leaves children £1.7m as she urges them to 'milk' her music in final wishes

"She was so much part of my life for so long.

"She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered."

The band's legendary guitarist Sir Keith Richards, who co-wrote Faithfull's debut single and hit song 'As Tears Go By' with Jagger, also paid his condolences.

Richards shared a recent photo of the pair at dinner, and wrote: "My heartfelt condolences to Marianne’s family!

Read more: Alan Carr reveals health scare that sparked fears he would lose his eyesight

"I am so sad and will miss her!! Love, Keith."

Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood also shared a tribute, posting a photo on Instagram with the caption "Farewell dear Marianne."

Among those sharing their grief was Julian Lennon, John Lennon's son.

So very sad to hear of Marianne Faithfull’s passing," he wrote.

"A uniquely special soul, she was one of a kind—someone who truly did stand out among her contemporaries. Deepest condolences to her family and friends x.

So very sad to hear of Marianne Faithfull’s passing.💔



A uniquely special soul, she was one of a kind—someone who truly did stand out among her contemporaries.



Deepest condolences to her family and friends. 🙏🏼x pic.twitter.com/MoZptRadn2 — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) January 30, 2025

One of the first to pay tribute to Ms Faithfull was Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, sharing how he was 'mind-blown' when he first listened to her critically acclaimed record Broken English.

"I first heard Broken English on a school trip in 1980 and it blew my mind. She was such a free spirit and true talent," he wrote.

Farewell Marianne Faithfull

I first heard Broken English on a school trip in 1980

and it blew my mind. She was such a free spirit and true talent.

We met in Amsterdam in 1994 and spent an afternoon chatting and in between interviews - going to listen to Why D’Ya Do it, right now pic.twitter.com/YxgxeOKOdL — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 30, 2025

"We met in Amsterdam in 1994 and spent an afternoon chatting and in between interviews - going to listen to Why D’Ya Do it, right now"

Ms Faithfull's death was announced by a spokesman on Thursday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," the spokesman said.

"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family.

Marianne Faithfull in 1967. Picture: Alamy

"She will be dearly missed."

Outside of music, Faithfull was known for her acting starring in films including The Girl on a Motorcycle, as well as theatre productions.

In the later years of her life, Faithfull provided voice work for several films, including the 2021 remake of Dune and 2023's Wild Summon.

Tributes from fans have flooded in following news of her passing.

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger with Marianne Faithfull. Picture: Alamy

One social media user wrote: "RIP Marianne Faithfull. A cultural icon who made one of the most amazing "comeback" albums ever."

While another added: "This one stings. Marianne Faithful is gone.

"I was lucky enough to see her live once. I sat mesmerised the entire time only a few feet away right in front of her. Rest in power, icon."

Faithfull was famously found wearing nothing except a rug at an infamous drugs bust at Rolling Stones guitarist Richards' country house, Redlands, in 1967.

Following her split with Sir Mick, Faithfull spent two years on the streets of Soho while addicted to heroin before living in a squat.

She returned to release an album, Broken English, in 1979, which is now regarded as a classic.

Faithfull re-invented herself in 1987 as a jazz and blues singer, with the critically acclaimed Strange Weather, and in the same decade went into rehab.

Recently she has enjoyed a resurgence and is said to be admired by the likes of Kate Moss and Courtney Love.

The daughter of a British military officer and an Austro-Hungarian Jewish baroness, Faithfull recently appeared in Sofia Coppola's film Marie Antoinette.

She made guest star appearances as God in the TV sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Early films included I'll Never Forget What's 'Is Name, alongside Orson Welles, and Girl On A Motorcycle.