Alan Carr reveals health scare that sparked fears he would lose his eyesight

Alan Carr. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Alan Carr has revealed that he faced a worrying health scare that left him fearing that he would lose his eyesight.

The 48-year-old opened up about a "surreal" procedure which involved a spike being inserted into his anesthetised eye.

He said his eyes needed draining due to excessive pressure.

Speaking on an episode of his Life's A Beach podcast, Carr said: "I've got astigmatism - I kept telling people I had stigmata, like the wounds of Christ. Get over yourself, Alan.

"I had a bit of a health scare. I went to Moorfields [eye hospital]. I've got something wrong with my eyes - quite a bit of pressure."

He explained the moment doctors told him to relax while the spike moved closer to his eye.

"They said, 'Just relax, Alan, concentrate on the spike going into your eye.' I thought, 'Excuse me? What?!' It was surreal."

He went on to say: "I hate the glaucoma thing, when they squirt the air in your eyes.

"I had something wrong with my eyes in the cornea. I was so worried."

"He had to basically choke me because this air going into my eye was too much," Carr added.

"At Moorfields they anaesthetised my eyeball, and then the spike came in on to the lens to see if it worked."

He said: "Losing my sight is my worst thing, and I can feel it getting worse.

"My eyeballs need draining - they've got too much pressure."