Foreign Secretary calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as he warns Brits to leave Lebanon

19 September 2024, 21:32

David Lammy Delivers A Speech On UK Foreign Policy And The Climate Crisis
David Lammy Delivers A Speech On UK Foreign Policy And The Climate Crisis. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as he warned Brits to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

It comes after at least 37 people were killed as hand-held devices, including pagers and walkie-talkies, exploded across Lebanon.

"Tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides," Mr Lammy told Reuters.

"We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed Lebanese to return to their homes."

Read more: Pager and walkie-talkie attacks in Lebanon 'crossed all red lines' and are a 'declaration of war', says Hezbollah chief

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Lammy took to social media to warn British citizens the situation could "deteriorate rapidly", with Israel and Hezbollah seemingly on the verge of all-out war.

Mr Lammy tweeted: “My message to British nationals in Lebanon is leave while commercial options remain.

“Tensions are high and the situation could deteriorate rapidly.”

The Foreign Office website, meanwhile, reads: "FCDO continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon. If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave, while commercial options remain available."

A dramatic 'sonic boom' was heard over the city of Beirut today, after Israeli jets were spotted flying low over the Lebanese capital.

The loud blast coincided with a Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's speech on Thursday, in which the leader warned that "the resistance in Lebanon will not stop" until the war in Gaza ends.

The sound, believed to be Israeli jets breaking the sound barrier over the city, coincided with Nasrallah's public address, as the world's media watched on.

Hezbollah has vowed revenge on Israel in the wake of the device explosions.

The noise took place during live media broadcasts in the area, with Sky correspondant, John Sparks, noting: "I just heard a loud blast from somewhere behind me, I can hear airplanes".

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said yesterday: ‘We are at the start of a new phase in the war — it requires courage, determination and perseverance.’

Andrew Marr speaks to Lebanon's ambassador to the UK | Watch again

The head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said earlier in his first public address that the group vowed to retaliate against Israel amid fears of a full-scale war.

Footage shared on social media showed pagers blowing up in people's pockets in supermarkets. Lebanon blamed Israel, who declined to comment.

The two have been trading blows for months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, and have a history of conflict stretching back decades.

