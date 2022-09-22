Former Manchester City star David Silva fined for grabbing woman at Spanish music festival

David Silva with the Premier League trophy. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Former Manchester City star David Silva has been fined more than €1,000 for grabbing a young woman during a brawl at a Spanish music festival.

The incident took place at the recent Maspalomas Carnival in Gran Canaria and included the Real Sociedad player's brother Fernando Antonio Jimenez Silva and a third individual.

The case never reached trial as all defendants admitted their parts in the episode.

The third individual, who is not named by the report, hit a young man with a stone and threatened another individual with a knife, shouting: "Come here and I will cut you."

Spanish media outlet Tiempo de Canarias had access to the court documents and outline how the incident took place during the early hours of the music festival on June 19.

The Real Sociedad midfielder acknowledged the facts by the Public Prosecutor's Office and was sentenced to a fine of €1,080 (£942) 'at a rate of 12 euros per day during three months'.

According to the Spanish publication, this conclusion was reached as the footballer was the 'perpetrator responsible for a minor crime of injuries, with subsidiary personal liability in case of non-payment of one day of deprivation of liberty for every two daily instalments not paid,' said the judge.

Silva has also been instructed to compensate the young woman with €520 - €280 of that amount due to injuries suffered and the other €240 due to the material damage caused as a result of the incident.

Silva is one of Manchester City's greatest ever players after a legendary decade spent at the Etihad Stadium where he won four Premier League titles.

The 36-year-old left Manchester City in 2020 to join LaLiga side Real Sociedad. Real Sociedad were approached but refused to comment.