Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for protests after being handed three-year jail term

5 August 2023, 16:42

By Danielle DeWolfe

Pakistan's former Prime Minister has called for protests after being handed a three-year jail sentence for illegally selling state gifts.

Police descended on the home of the 70-year-old ex-cricketer in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday after a court found him guilty of corruption charges.

Khan, who denies illegally selling state gifts while in power between 2018 and 2022, has now urged supporters to take to the streets in peaceful protest.

Calling on his supporters in Pakistan to "stand up for your country" after the three year prison sentence was handed down, police are said to have already arrested a number of supporters protesting across the country.

"I have just received the information that Imran Khan has been arrested," Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, told waiting reporters.

Police with shields could be seen lining the streets as Mr Khan was taken from his home.

A video statement posted to social media shortly after his arrest showed a pre-recorded video made by Mr Khan, urging his supporters to speak out in support.

"My fellow Pakistanis, they will have arrested me and I'll be in jail by the time this message reaches you. I have just one request and appeal, that you are not to sit silently at home," he said.

'This is a war for justice, for your rights, for your freedom... chains don't just fall off, they have to be broken. You must continue peaceful protest until you get your rights.'

Taking place at the Islamabad High Court, Khan was not present during the hearing, with the judge ordering his immediate arrest

The judge also banned him from politics for five years, with legal experts saying the guilty verdict could likely end Khan's chances of participating in national elections which are due to take place before the middle of November.

Mr Khan spoke exclusively with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast back in June, where he noted that members of his party - the PTI - were facing a crackdown from the military.

Noting that more than 10,000 workers having been jailed, Mr Khan said the disconnect between himself and the head of the army came from a disagreement on foreign policies and the mafia.

