Emmanuel Macron calls shock snap parliamentary election after his party takes hammering in European vote

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called new parliamentary elections after a defeat in a European vote. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called new parliamentary elections after a defeat in a European vote.

The French President has called elections one year early after the far-right surged in the country's European elections.

The poll's first round will take place on June 30 - with the second coming a week later on July 7.

The Ensemble coalition, including Mr Macron's party, is currently the largest party in the National Assembly but does not have a majority.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has welcomed the decision to call a snap election.

She said: "This historic vote shows that when people vote, people win.

"We are ready to take over power if the French give us their trust in the upcoming national elections.

"We are ready to exercise power, to end mass migration, to prioritise purchasing power, ready to make France live again."

Ms Le Pen's far-right National Rally won more than 30% of the vote in the party - more than double Mr Macron's Renaaissane party (15%).